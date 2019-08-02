The 15 Best Superfoods for Weight Loss

To lose weight, you don’t necessarily need to eat less—you just need to eat smarter. Superfoods are nutritional powerhouses that load your body with vitamins and minerals to not only reduce inflammation but also regulate your digestive tract, both of which will banish bloating and load you with more energy for your workouts.

The superfoods on this list, though, take it to the next level by firing up your metabolism and piling in protein-building nutrients to help you trade fat for muscle. Check out 15 of our favorite slimming superfoods.