20 Foods You Should Never Be Without

Greek Yogurt

This stuff has a wealth of gut-friendly probiotic bacteria and calcium, which helps burn fat, and it contains almost twice the protein of regular yogurt. A caveat: Check the sugar content, as some Greek yogurts can be overloaded with the sweet stuff. Plan is always best.

Eight ounces of two percent Greek yogurt: 150 calories, 20 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fat, 3 grams of saturated fat, and 0 grams of carbs.