Meal Plans
The 4-Week Lean Muscle Meal Plan
Get lean in four weeks without starving yourself with this balanced meal plan.
Make no mistake, it’s by no means coincidence that the first three letters of the word “diet” indicate just how miserable the process can be. Constantly being hungry, having to forgo satisfying carbs in favor of vegetables, eating smaller portions of bland-tasting foods. Yet to get really lean—the kind of shape that’ll have you eagerly pulling off your T-shirt—doesn’t have to mean total self-sacrifice for the sake of a six-pack. Tailoring the right nutrition plan, will have you muscular and ripped in as few as four weeks.
Remember this: You don’t have to be in a calorie deficit all the time to drop bodyfat. That’s right. In fact, moving from a deficit—when calories are restricted—to a diet in which calories are slightly above deficit levels can yield greater muscle definition.
How so? First, remaining on a low-calorie diet can backfire. The body adapts to calorie restrictions - eating less - by slowing its calorie-burning engine called metabolism. Second, low-calorie diets sometimes compromise anabolism, or your ability to maintain muscle mass.
Therefore, the ideal nutrition plan encompasses both attributes: lower-calorie dieting coupled with a very brief period when you’re allowed to eat! Hey, getting cut just became a bit easier, and more pleasant.
Here are the highlights of the four-week diet plan:
- To create a deficit, or a shortfall in total calories, you’ll follow a low-calorie, lower-carb diet for your first three training days. We’ll call this Diet A.
- On days you don’t train with weights and are burning fewer total calories, you’ll bring calories even lower by further reducing carbohydrates. This meal plan will be called Diet B.
- Every fourth training day, you’ll reverse the process and increase your carb intake. This higher-carbohydrate and -calorie meal plan will be Diet C. Diet C will give your body the fuel it needs to sidestep a metabolic slowdown associated with dieting. And, it will provide your muscle with much-needed energy to help maintain mass. That’s what we’re looking for in creating a cut-up and defined look—to promote a steady drop in bodyfat levels while maintaining hard-earned muscle.