Top 10 Popular Diet Trends of This Year

Google "diet" and you're greeted with more than 1 billion results on the supposed best ways to lose weight, gain muscle, and live longer. But diet is a broad statement and, as you probably know, there are dozens of ways to structure your eating plan based on your preferences and goals, and the Internet reflects that.

Google recently released its "Year in Search 2019," which lists the most popular terms entered into the search system this year. The "diet" category was diverse, with some old favorites making the list and some not-so-well-known entries popping up as well.

To save you the trouble of googling each of these, we researched the 10 most searched diets of 2019 and created a brief explainer of each. While we recommend some of them—intermittent fasting, for example—others are so extreme we don't recommend trying them for yourself.