5 Recovery Methods You Need to Know

Hydration is needed for everyday activities—including working out. It's recommended that women should consume 2.7 liters of liquid daily either through different beverages or food, and men should consume 3.7 liters daily. But when you're hitting the gym daily, more hydration is going to be needed because the body can lose more than a quart of water within one hour of working out. If proper hydration is not maintained, then muscle fatigue and loss of coordination can occur.
As for electrolytes—sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, chloride, and phosphorus—replacement depends upon the amount of sweat that's created during a workout. Studies have also shown that a person who is of larger size may need more sodium because they sweat more during a workout. If you're an excessive sweater, then consider replenishing your electrolytes post-workout. NuAquos is a sports drink that can help replenish your electrolytes while fueling your muscles with protein. Added bonus: NuAquos can be added to a post-workout protein shake.
What you'll need
- 1 cup NuAquos orange flavor
- 1 scoop whey protein powder
- 1/2 cup strawberries
- 8 ice cubes