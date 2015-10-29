5 Recovery Methods You Need to Know

Your performance in the gym is directly affected by how many Zs you're getting. Getting a sufficient amount of sleep enhances the release of human growth hormone, which can aid in building muscle. It's been seen that 60-70% of HGH secretion takes place during the deepest sleep cycles. Lower energy consumption also takes place while we're sleeping, using the food that we ate during the day to build muscle. As for mental alertness, adenosine levels fall while we're sleeping—allowing the brain to literally recharge. Adenosine is a neurotransmitter that creates ATP. After a good night's rest, adenosine levels will be at their highest, keeping us more alert during a workout. It's also important to discuss the issue of muscle catabolism while we sleep; this happens because we're in a fasted state. Consuming a casein protein shake prior to bed can help offset the damage that is done because casein is a slow-digesting protein—ultimately trickle-feeding your muscles throughout the night.

To further enhance your sleep, set a sleep time and stick with it and remember to not workout within four hours prior to bedtime. It's also recommended to keep your room cool, around 65-75°F. Getting between cool sheets will help the body produce the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. And lastly, make sure to eliminate any light—light will wake up your brain. If needed, consider a sleep mask like CABEAU "Midnight Magic" sleep mask. It will help block out any light disturbances.