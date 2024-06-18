28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Not to pin one exercise against another, but when it comes to building a 6-pack, (while protecting your back), the captain’s chair remains dominant.
“Also called a Roman Chair, the captain chair is a piece of equipment you’ll see standing against a wall somewhere in most gyms,” says Michael Wittig, ISSA master trainer. “It looks like an elevated chair with armrests, but no seat, and they will often have dip bars attached to the handrests.”
For those looking to build an impressive midsection, the captain chair is a tool that allows you to hit all angles of your abdominal region while keeping your back health in check. So, if you struggle with lower back issues or simply want killer abs, this machine is for you.
“The captain’s chair stabilizes your back reducing the chance of injury and isolates the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors,” says Wittig. “It allows individuals who don’t have the strength to do core exercises from a hanging position, and is suitable for individuals of all ages from youth to elderly.”
When utilizing the captain’s chair as part of one’s regular training program, Wittig explains it can strengthen the core, improve posture, and reduce lower back pain.
On that note, if you’re looking to build a stronger core, here’s your guide to using the Captain’s Chair. But before you try a side note; some individuals may not have the upper body strength to hold themselves up in a captain’s chair. “If you question your strength level make sure to have someone with you while you train,” warns Wittig.
Proper form is important when using any piece of equipment and helps you not only avoid unnecessary injuries but also allows you to get the most out of the workout. Here, Wittig shows you how to best get into the starting position in the captain’s chair in proper form so you can reap all the benefits from the following exercises.
Some of Wittig’s “go-to” captain’s chair exercises include: leg raises, knee raises, knee side raise, and bicycle knee raises. Once you’ve nailed down proper form in the chair, give these exercises a try. You can increase the level of difficulty of these exercises by placing a dumbbell between your feet.
Captain’s Chair Bicycle Knee Raises: 2 sets of 10-12 reps on each side
Captain’s Chair Knee Raises: 2 sets of 10-12 reps
Captain’s Chair Leg Raise: 3×12-15
Captain’s Chair Knee Side Raise: 3×12-15