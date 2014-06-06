8 Reasons Your Biceps Are Flat

It’s a simple fact: Guys want big arms. Just walk into any commercial gym and you’ll see a line of people standing in front of mirrors working on their biceps and triceps.

Yet so many guys struggle to grow their arms, regardless of how much time they spend. And although you might respond with more arms work, it’ll be in vain. The truth is, you can train your arms as much as you want, but if you keep making a few critical mistakes you’ll never get great results.

Escape the black hole of ineffective arms training by learning the eight reasons why your arms still aren’t growing, and what exactly you can do to fix it.