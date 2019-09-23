Flamingo Images / Shutterstock
Back Exercises
7 Expert-Approved Alternatives to the Deadlift
Whether you’re dealing with back pain or just plain ol’ don’t like deadlifts, here are seven alternatives to sub in.
You’ve heard it before—the deadlift is the king of all exercises. They work your core, hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. They’re also a test of raw power, a move that sets a benchmark for your overall strength. Don’t think, though, that they’re a must for everyone or that they need to make an appearance in every lower body or back workout you crush.
If you suffer from back pain, then the stress that deadlifts cause on your lower back are probably not worth the hassle or risk. Or, if you have trouble getting into position, you’re better off skipping them than performing them with poor form.
Below, we tasked five trainers to provide seven safe, alternative moves for deadlifting.
1 of 7
Per Bernal
2 of 7
Ian Spanier / M+F Magazine
3 of 7
Pavel Ythjall
4 of 7
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock
5 of 7
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
6 of 7
Panumas Yanuthai / Shutterstock
7 of 7
James Michelfelder & Therese Sommerseth