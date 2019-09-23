7 Expert-Approved Alternatives to the Deadlift

Hamstring Curl Superset with Deficit Pendlay Row

Goal: Learn how to engage your deadlift muscles and transfer energy from muscle to muscle.

Why Do It: The hamstring curls prime your hamstrings so that they’re engaged and the deficit Pendlay row puts you in a deadlift position, so you’re forced to cue your muscles the same way you would before a big pull—lats locked down and belly flexed. Simply put: This superset is like a pair of training wheels for your deadlift. They allow you to feel the muscles that need to work in unison and when.

When to Do It: After your movement prep and before your deadlift.

Do It: Lay down in a lying leg curl machine and then curl the pad to your butt. After you perform 10 reps, begin your Pendlay rows. Stand on a raised mat or a 45-pound bumper plate with a bar resting against your shins. Drop your hips, with your back straight, and pull the bar as you would for a deadlift. Once it’s at your knees, pull the bar, leading with your elbows, and row it to your stomach.

Sets x Reps: 3-5 sets of 10 reps each

Expert: Andy Triana is a competitive strongman and the owner of The Performance Vibe, a coaching community for strength athletes.