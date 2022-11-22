28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Buy Olympia 2022 Tickets - Dec 15th-18th
Unlike unilateral row exercises bilateral vertical and horizontal pulling exercises like chin-ups bent over barbell rows, and seated rows often get all the love and attention. Because this is where the gains are due to the fact you’ll lift more weight.
It’s a shame that unilateral row exercises either get neglected or forgotten because they have many benefits, including increased upper-body strength, reduced strength imbalances between sides, and increased grip strength in the wrist and forearms.
Here we’ll geek out on little anatomy and function, why upper back strength is essential, and three great unilateral row exercises to beef up your upper back—got to row to grow, baby.
The lats get all the love back there but don’t sleep on the two muscles between your shoulder blades which we’ll dive into below.
Rhomboids: The rhomboids start from the cervical vertebra, run diagonally down the back, and attach to the inside of the scapula. Their primary movements are:
Trapezius: The trapezius (upper, middle, and lower) is a large flat triangular muscle that sits on both sides of your scapula, upper and mid-back. This originates from the cervical spine and is inserted into all 12 thoracic vertebrae. Their primary movements are:
There are enough reasons that this topic can be an article by itself, but here are a few brief reasons why having a strong upper back is vital and why you should train it with unilateral row exercises.
These are not your garden variety unilateral rows because if you want those, you have come to the wrong place. The three exercises below will challenge your stability and improve your upper back strength.