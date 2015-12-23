Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
Chest Exercises
6 Simple Moves to Build a Bigger Chest
Easy and effective pec exercises that will take your chest growth to a new level.
A thick, muscular chest strikes admiration in the hearts of men and garners prolonged, feminine stares at the pool. The bottom line is that a well-developed chest is the cornerstone to a powerful and rugged physique.
Why is it then, with Mondays literally being international chest day at commercial gyms and so many guys so focused on training their pecs, that a big, strong, well-defined chest, outside of hardcore powerlifting and bodybuilding gyms, is like trying to find a needle in a haystack?
Assuming volume and intensity are sufficient and nutrition is on point—it’s the exercise selection.
Let’s take a look at six easy moves that target one of the most noticeable muscle group, the chest!
1 of 6
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
2 of 6
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
3 of 6
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
4 of 6
Dustin Snipes / M+F Magazine
5 of 6
Matthew Leete / Getty
6 of 6
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine