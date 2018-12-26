The 10 Best Old-School Exercises

Sometimes classics never get old and they're classics because there will always be a time and place for them, no matter how old school they become. But some things deserve to be left behind. Whether new research finds that they do more harm than good, new advances make them obsolete, or they simply don't stand the test of time and keep us interested through the ages.

Ric Drasin, the world famous former bodybuilder, professional wrestler, actor, and stuntman, knows a thing or two about how fitness stars worked out back in the day, and he shares the workouts that should remain classics. Whether they're already normal aspects of your regimen or they're moves you've never heard of, these are the bodybuilding workouts he says we should always keep in our back pockets.