10 Practically Useless Strength Exercises

We know you’ve already got a lot on your plate and you really have to cut the fat these days. When one of the most common excuses we hear for not hitting the gym is that there isn't enough time, productivity and efficiency are key when you work out.

“You’re wasting a lot of time and energy on things that don’t give you the desired effect when you could be putting that time and energy into much more productive exercises,” says Wayne Westcott, Ph.D., exercise science director at Quincy College in Massachusetts. He estimates that nearly half the people in the gym could substitute their usual strength training routine with better exercises to achieve their goals faster and more effectively.

Of course we want to point out that there are very few exercises that are completely useless across the board, but here are the ones that are less worthy of your time—particularly if strength is your goal.