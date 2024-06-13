28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
When it comes to Olympic lifting, it’s about more than just the time you spend under the bar performing snatches and clean and jerks. You can hone the strength, stability, and technique required for these lifts through various olympic lift alternatives that don’t involve actual Olympic lifts. Integrating these supplementary movements into your routine can be a game-changer to improve your performance on the platform.
In this guide, we’ll dive into several essential olympic lift alternatives for building the strength and confidence needed to excel in Olympic lifts. You won’t see typical strength movements such as pulls and squats included in this list—we’ll save those for another time.
Instead, you’ll focus on mastering the movements that target specific aspects of your lift, such as stability, positional awareness, mobility, and explosive power. Understanding and incorporating these exercises into your training regimen can enhance your lifting technique, prevent injuries, and ultimately lift heavier weights more efficiently. Let’s explore some of the best olympic lift alternatives to elevate your lifting game without performing it themselves.
Snatch alternatives will improve overhead strength and stability, mobility in your catch position, and clean up the timing and aggression of your snatch turnover.
The Advantage: Mastering the overhead squat is essential for successfully performing a snatch. The overhead squat lays the groundwork for developing the necessary overhead strength in the snatch grip position. It enhances mobility and stability in the bottom position, and overall, it is the most effective way to build the confidence required to hold heavy weights overhead.
How it’s Done:
Programming: 3 to 6 sets of 3 to 5 reps
The Advantage: Like the overhead squat, the snatch grip push press is crucial for developing overhead strength, stability, and confidence. One of the standout features of this snatch alternative is the necessity for an aggressive punch-to-lockout after completing your leg drive. This aggressive punch instills the intent of a quick and strong lockout, which is essential for improving your snatch numbers. By focusing on this explosive lockout, you can better prepare your body for the demands of the snatch, enhancing your overall lifting performance.
How it’s Done:
Programming: 3 to 5 sets of 3 to 8 reps.
The Advantage: The muscle snatch refines positions, timing, and acceleration. Starting from the floor or a hang position, it hones your awareness of the snatch’s positional requirements and bar path. Key to the muscle snatch is the precise timing of the second pull (knees to full extension) and the third pull (arm action). This movement demands a fluid finish, combining a solid leg drive with patient arms that use leg momentum to pull the bar high and close to your body (cue: zip your jacket), ensuring balance and acceleration. Train with light weights to perfect positions, timing, and acceleration for improved snatch performance.
How it’s Done:
Programming: 3 to 4 sets of 2 to 3 reps.
The focus here will be refining your clean turnover with precision and aggression and cleaning up your catch position in the clean.
The Advantage: Tall cleans are exceptional for helping you achieve and feel vertical extension required at the finish of your clean. Moreover, tall cleans are instrumental in teaching proper mechanics for pulling under the bar, emphasizing speed, aggressiveness, and precision during the clean turnover. Focus on feeling your elbows punch through as your feet contact the floor in the catch position.
How it’s Done:
The Advantage: The muscle clean serves dual purposes in your weightlifting program. At lighter weights, it teaches and reinforces correct upper body mechanics for perfecting your clean turnover, ensuring a smooth transition into the front rack position without the bar crashing down. Once you’ve mastered the muscle clean from various hang and floor positions, increasing the weight on the barbell helps strengthen the turnover of your clean, enhancing your overall performance.
Coach’s Tip: If you’re new to the muscle clean, start with a tall muscle clean (arms only from a standing position) variation to refine your turnover mechanics.
How it’s Done:
Programming: 3 to 6 sets of 3 to 5 reps.
The Advantage: The power clean to front squat dials in your receiving position for the clean. You must have the correct timing, positions, and reinforcement to receive the bar in proper positions with a strong stance. Once you receive the bar in an ideal power clean position, higher than knee height, with your feet in your squat stance, you’ll pause, then immediately descend into a squat. This exercise is for you if you tend to catch your power cleans with a wide foot position!
How it’s Done:
Programming: 3 to 6 sets of 2 to 3 reps.
These three jerk alternatives will improve overhead strength, the timing and technique of your jerk dip and drive, and reinforce your split jerk positions and overhead stability.
The Advantage: I frequently remind my athletes that the push press is a fantastic exercise for honing the dip and drive of the jerk. Incorporating the push press into your routine can refine your jerk technique and enhance power output by using lighter loads moved at higher velocities. Additionally, combining push presses with jerks in a complex can significantly improve carryover, making your training more effective.
How it’s Done:
Programming: 3 to 6 sets of 3 to 5 reps.
The Advantage: The press in split jerk simplifies your jerk technique, bringing it back to basics. This exercise involves working from a static jerk position, ensuring you start with an optimal split stance before adding the press. It helps you master proper split positions and balance, refining your catch position. When performed from the front rack, it teaches the correct bar path, moving the barbell from the front rack to the ideal receiving position slightly behind your head. I recommend starting from a behind-the-neck position if you’re new to this movement. This way, the bar begins in the correct position, requiring you to press straight up, simplifying the movement.
How it’s Done:
Programming: 3 to 4 reps of 3 to 5 reps.
The Advantage: The tall jerk helps establish the aggressive intent of punching under the bar and the timing of your feet in the split jerk. It removes any upward momentum you receive from your legs in the traditional split jerk, causing you to rely on a forceful punch under the bar as you move your feet into the ideal split position.
How it’s Done:
Programming: 3 to 5 sets of 3 reps.