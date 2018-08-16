7 Moves to Avoid in Your Leg Workouts

Nobody looks forward to leg days. Leg exercises tend to be more challenging now more than ever, because we spend so much time sitting at desks, stuck in traffic, and hunched over smartphones. As a result, we have tight glutes, hips, and hamstrings, which make already difficult leg exercises next to impossible to execute and potentially dangerous since we lack the mobility and stability to pull off the movements safely and effectively.

Then there are those leg exercises that are so ineffective that they’re a waste of time. Here are seven leg exercises that could contribute to long-term ailments, along with alternatives to consider.

Pete Williams is a NASM certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.