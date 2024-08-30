Whether you’re aiming to build muscle, burn fat, or improve overall fitness, kettlebells are designed to deliver a dynamic approach to full-body strength and conditioning. This 4 week kettlebell transformation workout utilizes a single piece of equipment that allows you to streamline your training and focus on efficiency, progress, and results.

With this 4-week progressive kettlebell workout, you’ll experience a structured plan that balances strength and hypertrophy with conditioning and core work. This program ensures continuous progress by progressively increasing intensity and complexity, pushing your limits while keeping your workouts varied and engaging.

Fit man demonstrating the benefits of kettlebell training in a group kettlebell workout session
Workout Tips

5 Scientifically Proven Benefits of Kettlebell Tra...

Science agrees that swinging a kettlebell is a great way to reach your goals.

Read article

4 Week Kettlebell Transformation Workout Program Guide

Tempo Key

In a tempo prescription like “3-1-1-1,” each number indicates (in seconds) how long to spend in each phase of the exercise:

  • First Number (Eccentric): Time spent lowering the weight.
  • Second Number (Pause at Bottom): Time spent holding at the bottom.
  • Third Number (Concentric): Time spent lifting the weight.
  • Fourth Number (Pause at Top): Time spent holding at the top.

Example: Tempo 3-1-1-1

  • 3s: Lower slowly for 3 seconds.
  • 1s: Pause at the bottom for 1 second.
  • 1s: Lift up in 1 second.
  • 1s: Pause at the top for 1 second.

Intensity

  • Low: 5 reps left in tank
  • Moderate: 3 reps left in tank
  • High: 1-2 reps left in tank

Conditioning Day

EMOM stands for “Every Minute on the Minute.” This kettlebell transformation workout utilizes this format where you start a specific exercise at the beginning of each minute and complete a set number of reps within that minute. The remaining time in the minute is used for rest before starting the next set at the top of the following minute.

Fit man holding a kettlebell for the 4 week kettlebell transformation workout
LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS

The 4 Week Kettlebell Transformation Workout

Week 1

Day Exercise Sets Reps Tempo Rest Intensity
Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Tempo Goblet Squat 3 8 4-2-1-1 60 sec Moderate
A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row 3 10-12 3-1-1-1 60 sec Moderate
B1. Half Kneeling Overhead Bottoms Up Press 3 8-12 2-1-1-1 60 sec Low
  B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift) 3 8-10 2-1-1-1 60 sec Low
C1. KB Side Bend 3 15-20 2-1-1-1 60 sec Low
C2. Halo 3 8 2-1-1-1 60 sec Low
Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift 3 8-10 3-2-1-2 60 sec Moderate
A2. KB Floor Press 3 12 2-2-1-2 60 sec Moderate
B1. Dual KB Front Rack Reverse Lunge 3 10 2-1-1-1 60 sec Moderate
B2. KB Pull Over 3 12 3-2-1-1 60 sec Low
B3. KB Bicep Curl 3 15 2-1-1-1 60 sec Low
Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core EMOM 1: 10 KB Swings + 5 KB Push-Ups 8 min 2 min off Moderate
EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (25-50 ft) 8 min 2 min off Moderate
EMOM 3: 5 KB Clean & Press + 10 Gorilla Rows 8 min 2 min off Moderate

Week 2

Day Exercise Sets Reps Tempo Rest Intensity
Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Tempo Goblet Squat 3 10-12 4-2-1-1 60 sec Moderate
A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row 3 12-15 3-1-1-1 60 sec Moderate
B1. Half Kneeling Overhead Bottoms Up Press 3 10-12 2-1-1-1 60 sec Moderate
B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift) 3 10-12 3-1-1-1 60 sec Low
C1. KB Side Bend 3 15-20 3-1-1-1 45 sec Low
C2. Halo 3 10 3-1-1-1 45 sec Low
Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift 3 10-12 4-2-1-2 60 sec Moderate
A2. KB Floor Press 3 15 2-2-1-2 60 sec Moderate
B1. Dual KB Front Rack Reverse Lunge 3 12 2-1-1-1 60 sec Moderate
B2. KB Pull Over 3 15 3-2-1-1 60 sec Low
B3. KB Bicep Curl 3 15 3-1-1-1 45 sec Low
Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core EMOM 1: 12 KB Swings + 6 KB Push-Ups 8 min 2 min off High
EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (30-60 ft) 8 min 2 min off High
EMOM 3: 6 KB Clean & Press + 12 Gorilla Rows 8 min 2 min off High

Week 3

Day Exercise Sets Reps Tempo Rest Intensity
Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Dual KB Tempo Goblet Squat 4 6 5-2-1-1 60 sec High
A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row 4 10 3-2-3-1 60 sec High
B1. Half Kneeling Overhead KB Press 4 6-8 3-1-1-2 45 sec High
B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift) 4 8-10 3-1-1-2 45 sec Moderate
C1. KB Side Bend 3 20 3-2-1-3 45 sec Moderate
C2. Halo 3 12 5-1-1-1 45 sec Moderate
Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift 4 6 5-2-1-2 60 sec High
A2. KB Floor Press 4 10 3-2-1-1 60 sec High
B1. Dual KB Reverse Lunge 3 12 2-2-1-1 60 sec Moderate
B2. KB Pull Over 3 15 3-2-1-1 45 sec Moderate
B3. KB Bicep Curl 3 15 4-1-1-2 45 sec Moderate
Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core EMOM 1: 12 KB Swings + 6 KB Push-Ups 10 min 2 min off Moderate
EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (30-60 ft) 10 min 2 min off Moderate
EMOM 3: 6 KB Clean & Press + 12 Gorilla Rows 10 min 2 min off Moderate

Week 4

Day Exercise Sets Reps Tempo Rest Intensity
Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Dual KB Tempo Goblet Squat 4 8 5-2-1-1 60 sec High
A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row 4 10-12 3-2-3-1 45 sec High
B1. Half Kneeling Overhead KB Press 4 8-12 3-1-1-2 45 sec High
B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift) 4 10-12 3-1-1-2 45 sec Moderate
C1. KB Side Bend 3 20 3-2-1-3 45 sec High
C2. Halo 3 15 5-1-1-1 30 sec Moderate
Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift 4 8-10 5-2-1-2 60 sec High
A2. KB Floor Press 4 12-15 3-2-1-1 60 sec High
B1. Dual KB Reverse Lunge 3 15 2-2-1-1 60 sec High
B2. KB Pull Over 3 15 3-2-1-1 30 sec High
B3. KB Bicep Curl 3 15 5-1-1-2 30 sec Moderate
Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core EMOM 1: 12 KB Swings + 6 KB Push-Ups 10 min 2 min off High
EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (30-60 ft) 10 min 2 min off High
EMOM 3: 6 KB Clean & Press + 12 Gorilla Rows 10 min 2 min off High

 

Topics: