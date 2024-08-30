Whether you’re aiming to build muscle, burn fat, or improve overall fitness, kettlebells are designed to deliver a dynamic approach to full-body strength and conditioning. This 4 week kettlebell transformation workout utilizes a single piece of equipment that allows you to streamline your training and focus on efficiency, progress, and results.

With this 4-week progressive kettlebell workout, you’ll experience a structured plan that balances strength and hypertrophy with conditioning and core work. This program ensures continuous progress by progressively increasing intensity and complexity, pushing your limits while keeping your workouts varied and engaging.

4 Week Kettlebell Transformation Workout Program Guide

Tempo Key

In a tempo prescription like “3-1-1-1,” each number indicates (in seconds) how long to spend in each phase of the exercise:

First Number (Eccentric) : Time spent lowering the weight.

: Time spent lowering the weight. Second Number (Pause at Bottom) : Time spent holding at the bottom.

: Time spent holding at the bottom. Third Number (Concentric) : Time spent lifting the weight.

: Time spent lifting the weight. Fourth Number (Pause at Top): Time spent holding at the top.

Example: Tempo 3-1-1-1

3s : Lower slowly for 3 seconds.

: Lower slowly for 3 seconds. 1s : Pause at the bottom for 1 second.

: Pause at the bottom for 1 second. 1s : Lift up in 1 second.

: Lift up in 1 second. 1s: Pause at the top for 1 second.

Intensity

Low: 5 reps left in tank

5 reps left in tank Moderate: 3 reps left in tank

3 reps left in tank High: 1-2 reps left in tank

Conditioning Day

EMOM stands for “Every Minute on the Minute.” This kettlebell transformation workout utilizes this format where you start a specific exercise at the beginning of each minute and complete a set number of reps within that minute. The remaining time in the minute is used for rest before starting the next set at the top of the following minute.

The 4 Week Kettlebell Transformation Workout

Week 1

Day Exercise Sets Reps Tempo Rest Intensity Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Tempo Goblet Squat 3 8 4-2-1-1 60 sec Moderate A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row 3 10-12 3-1-1-1 60 sec Moderate B1. Half Kneeling Overhead Bottoms Up Press 3 8-12 2-1-1-1 60 sec Low B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift) 3 8-10 2-1-1-1 60 sec Low C1. KB Side Bend 3 15-20 2-1-1-1 60 sec Low C2. Halo 3 8 2-1-1-1 60 sec Low Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift 3 8-10 3-2-1-2 60 sec Moderate A2. KB Floor Press 3 12 2-2-1-2 60 sec Moderate B1. Dual KB Front Rack Reverse Lunge 3 10 2-1-1-1 60 sec Moderate B2. KB Pull Over 3 12 3-2-1-1 60 sec Low B3. KB Bicep Curl 3 15 2-1-1-1 60 sec Low Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core EMOM 1: 10 KB Swings + 5 KB Push-Ups 8 min – – 2 min off Moderate EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (25-50 ft) 8 min – – 2 min off Moderate EMOM 3: 5 KB Clean & Press + 10 Gorilla Rows 8 min – – 2 min off Moderate

Week 2

Day Exercise Sets Reps Tempo Rest Intensity Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Tempo Goblet Squat 3 10-12 4-2-1-1 60 sec Moderate A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row 3 12-15 3-1-1-1 60 sec Moderate B1. Half Kneeling Overhead Bottoms Up Press 3 10-12 2-1-1-1 60 sec Moderate B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift) 3 10-12 3-1-1-1 60 sec Low C1. KB Side Bend 3 15-20 3-1-1-1 45 sec Low C2. Halo 3 10 3-1-1-1 45 sec Low Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift 3 10-12 4-2-1-2 60 sec Moderate A2. KB Floor Press 3 15 2-2-1-2 60 sec Moderate B1. Dual KB Front Rack Reverse Lunge 3 12 2-1-1-1 60 sec Moderate B2. KB Pull Over 3 15 3-2-1-1 60 sec Low B3. KB Bicep Curl 3 15 3-1-1-1 45 sec Low Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core EMOM 1: 12 KB Swings + 6 KB Push-Ups 8 min – – 2 min off High EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (30-60 ft) 8 min – – 2 min off High EMOM 3: 6 KB Clean & Press + 12 Gorilla Rows 8 min – – 2 min off High

Week 3

Day Exercise Sets Reps Tempo Rest Intensity Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Dual KB Tempo Goblet Squat 4 6 5-2-1-1 60 sec High A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row 4 10 3-2-3-1 60 sec High B1. Half Kneeling Overhead KB Press 4 6-8 3-1-1-2 45 sec High B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift) 4 8-10 3-1-1-2 45 sec Moderate C1. KB Side Bend 3 20 3-2-1-3 45 sec Moderate C2. Halo 3 12 5-1-1-1 45 sec Moderate Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift 4 6 5-2-1-2 60 sec High A2. KB Floor Press 4 10 3-2-1-1 60 sec High B1. Dual KB Reverse Lunge 3 12 2-2-1-1 60 sec Moderate B2. KB Pull Over 3 15 3-2-1-1 45 sec Moderate B3. KB Bicep Curl 3 15 4-1-1-2 45 sec Moderate Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core EMOM 1: 12 KB Swings + 6 KB Push-Ups 10 min – – 2 min off Moderate EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (30-60 ft) 10 min – – 2 min off Moderate EMOM 3: 6 KB Clean & Press + 12 Gorilla Rows 10 min – – 2 min off Moderate

Week 4