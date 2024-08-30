28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Whether you’re aiming to build muscle, burn fat, or improve overall fitness, kettlebells are designed to deliver a dynamic approach to full-body strength and conditioning. This 4 week kettlebell transformation workout utilizes a single piece of equipment that allows you to streamline your training and focus on efficiency, progress, and results.
With this 4-week progressive kettlebell workout, you’ll experience a structured plan that balances strength and hypertrophy with conditioning and core work. This program ensures continuous progress by progressively increasing intensity and complexity, pushing your limits while keeping your workouts varied and engaging.
In a tempo prescription like “3-1-1-1,” each number indicates (in seconds) how long to spend in each phase of the exercise:
Example: Tempo 3-1-1-1
EMOM stands for “Every Minute on the Minute.” This kettlebell transformation workout utilizes this format where you start a specific exercise at the beginning of each minute and complete a set number of reps within that minute. The remaining time in the minute is used for rest before starting the next set at the top of the following minute.
|Day
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Tempo
|Rest
|Intensity
|Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy
|A1. Tempo Goblet Squat
|3
|8
|4-2-1-1
|60 sec
|Moderate
|A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row
|3
|10-12
|3-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Moderate
|B1. Half Kneeling Overhead Bottoms Up Press
|3
|8-12
|2-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Low
|B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift)
|3
|8-10
|2-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Low
|C1. KB Side Bend
|3
|15-20
|2-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Low
|C2. Halo
|3
|8
|2-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Low
|Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy
|A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift
|3
|8-10
|3-2-1-2
|60 sec
|Moderate
|A2. KB Floor Press
|3
|12
|2-2-1-2
|60 sec
|Moderate
|B1. Dual KB Front Rack Reverse Lunge
|3
|10
|2-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Moderate
|B2. KB Pull Over
|3
|12
|3-2-1-1
|60 sec
|Low
|B3. KB Bicep Curl
|3
|15
|2-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Low
|Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core
|EMOM 1: 10 KB Swings + 5 KB Push-Ups
|8 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|Moderate
|EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (25-50 ft)
|8 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|Moderate
|EMOM 3: 5 KB Clean & Press + 10 Gorilla Rows
|8 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|Moderate
|Day
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Tempo
|Rest
|Intensity
|Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy
|A1. Tempo Goblet Squat
|3
|10-12
|4-2-1-1
|60 sec
|Moderate
|A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row
|3
|12-15
|3-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Moderate
|B1. Half Kneeling Overhead Bottoms Up Press
|3
|10-12
|2-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Moderate
|B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift)
|3
|10-12
|3-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Low
|C1. KB Side Bend
|3
|15-20
|3-1-1-1
|45 sec
|Low
|C2. Halo
|3
|10
|3-1-1-1
|45 sec
|Low
|Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy
|A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift
|3
|10-12
|4-2-1-2
|60 sec
|Moderate
|A2. KB Floor Press
|3
|15
|2-2-1-2
|60 sec
|Moderate
|B1. Dual KB Front Rack Reverse Lunge
|3
|12
|2-1-1-1
|60 sec
|Moderate
|B2. KB Pull Over
|3
|15
|3-2-1-1
|60 sec
|Low
|B3. KB Bicep Curl
|3
|15
|3-1-1-1
|45 sec
|Low
|Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core
|EMOM 1: 12 KB Swings + 6 KB Push-Ups
|8 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|High
|EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (30-60 ft)
|8 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|High
|EMOM 3: 6 KB Clean & Press + 12 Gorilla Rows
|8 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|High
|Day
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Tempo
|Rest
|Intensity
|Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy
|A1. Dual KB Tempo Goblet Squat
|4
|6
|5-2-1-1
|60 sec
|High
|A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row
|4
|10
|3-2-3-1
|60 sec
|High
|B1. Half Kneeling Overhead KB Press
|4
|6-8
|3-1-1-2
|45 sec
|High
|B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift)
|4
|8-10
|3-1-1-2
|45 sec
|Moderate
|C1. KB Side Bend
|3
|20
|3-2-1-3
|45 sec
|Moderate
|C2. Halo
|3
|12
|5-1-1-1
|45 sec
|Moderate
|Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy
|A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift
|4
|6
|5-2-1-2
|60 sec
|High
|A2. KB Floor Press
|4
|10
|3-2-1-1
|60 sec
|High
|B1. Dual KB Reverse Lunge
|3
|12
|2-2-1-1
|60 sec
|Moderate
|B2. KB Pull Over
|3
|15
|3-2-1-1
|45 sec
|Moderate
|B3. KB Bicep Curl
|3
|15
|4-1-1-2
|45 sec
|Moderate
|Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core
|EMOM 1: 12 KB Swings + 6 KB Push-Ups
|10 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|Moderate
|EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (30-60 ft)
|10 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|Moderate
|EMOM 3: 6 KB Clean & Press + 12 Gorilla Rows
|10 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|Moderate
|Day
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Tempo
|Rest
|Intensity
|Day 1: Strength & Hypertrophy
|A1. Dual KB Tempo Goblet Squat
|4
|8
|5-2-1-1
|60 sec
|High
|A2. Single Arm Bent Over Row
|4
|10-12
|3-2-3-1
|45 sec
|High
|B1. Half Kneeling Overhead KB Press
|4
|8-12
|3-1-1-2
|45 sec
|High
|B2.SL RDL (Single Leg Romanian Deadlift)
|4
|10-12
|3-1-1-2
|45 sec
|Moderate
|C1. KB Side Bend
|3
|20
|3-2-1-3
|45 sec
|High
|C2. Halo
|3
|15
|5-1-1-1
|30 sec
|Moderate
|Day 2: Strength & Hypertrophy
|A1. Dual KB Sumo Deadlift
|4
|8-10
|5-2-1-2
|60 sec
|High
|A2. KB Floor Press
|4
|12-15
|3-2-1-1
|60 sec
|High
|B1. Dual KB Reverse Lunge
|3
|15
|2-2-1-1
|60 sec
|High
|B2. KB Pull Over
|3
|15
|3-2-1-1
|30 sec
|High
|B3. KB Bicep Curl
|3
|15
|5-1-1-2
|30 sec
|Moderate
|Day 3: Conditioning/Cardio/Core
|EMOM 1: 12 KB Swings + 6 KB Push-Ups
|10 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|High
|EMOM 2: Dual KB Farmer’s Carry (30-60 ft)
|10 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|High
|EMOM 3: 6 KB Clean & Press + 12 Gorilla Rows
|10 min
|–
|–
|2 min off
|High