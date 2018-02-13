5 Bodyweight CrossFit Workouts That Are Perfect for Beginners

It's OK if you haven't worked out since 2016 (or 2015, or…ever). These WODs are designed to ease you into CrossFit, and almost all of them can be done in the privacy of your home.

And if you have to use less weight or decrease the reps, don't worry. “The best thing you can do for your fitness is be consistent,” says Sam Orme, a former CrossFit Games competitor and the owner of CrossFit Virtuosity in Brooklyn. “It's much better to do two workouts per week and stick with it than to do five workouts a week for a month and then zero workouts for the rest of the year.”