5 Bodyweight CrossFit Workouts That Are Perfect for Beginners

Just starting out at your local box (or at home)? Break in those new shoes—and start testing your abilities—with these five fundamentals-focused WODs.

It's OK if you haven't worked out since 2016 (or 2015, or…ever). These WODs are designed to ease you into CrossFit, and almost all of them can be done in the privacy of your home.

And if you have to use less weight or decrease the reps, don't worry. “The best thing you can do for your fitness is be consistent,” says Sam Orme, a former CrossFit Games competitor and the owner of CrossFit Virtuosity in Brooklyn. “It's much better to do two workouts per week and stick with it than to do five workouts a week for a month and then zero workouts for the rest of the year.”

1. Half Cindy

In 10 minutes, do as many rounds as possible of:

5 pullups

10 pushups

15 squats

Orme recommends this workout, which is half of a classic CrossFit benchmark. If you can't do strict pullups, trying jumping pullups. If a perfect pushup isn't yet in your repertoire, put your hands onto a box (or couch) to make the movement easier. Another piece of advice from Orme: "Slowly ramp up the intensity and volume, and work in a lot of mobility—especially if you’ve been sitting behind a desk a lot for the past year." It’s easy to let your squat form fade if you don’t quite have the hip mobility yet.

2. Angie 25

As fast as possible, do:

25 ring rows

25 pushups

25 situps

25 bodyweight squats

Another modification of a CrossFit staple, this workout comes from Austin Malleolo and Denise Thomas, both trainers at Reebok CrossFit One and members of the CrossFit HQ Seminar Staff. Though the direction is "as fast as possible," remember that moving safely and moving well is more important than achieving a fast time, especially if you’re a beginner.

3. Burpee 101

In 10 minutes, do as many reps as possible of:

5 burpees

10 bodyweight squats

This workout comes from Streat Horner, a CrossFit Games athlete who wants to introduce you to perhaps the most loved-hated movement in the sport: burpees. Don't be surprised if you're gassed after just five. As Horner says, "Make sure to breathe and minimize your rest periods."

4. Rest Island

In 10 minutes, do as many rounds as possible of:

5 pushups

7 situps

9 bodyweight squats

30 sec. rest

Another combination of the basic movements, this workout from CrossFit Games competitor Elijah Muhammad, also programs in some rest. However, knowing that you've got a short reprieve at the end of the round should encourage you to hype up the intensity throughout.

5. Keep Moving

Every minute on the minute, for 30 minutes, do:

Minute 1: 9 box jumps to a 20" box

Minute 2: 50-ft. bear crawl

Minute 3: 10 bodyweight squats

Minute 4: 50-ft. lizard crawl

Minute 5: 50-ft. inchworm

This is a modified version of what Kara Saunders (née Webb), the second-fittest woman on Earth, does to cool down. There are two main goals: to keep moving and to increase your mobility, especially on the animal walks. Think more about moving cleanly than going as quickly as possible.

