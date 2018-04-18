5 CrossFit Workouts to Burn Maximum Calories

If you're ready to amp up the intensity of your workouts, we're ready to help you.

The following CrossFit-inspired WODs—"workouts of the day," in CrossFit-speak—are designed to tax your whole body, so come ready to sweat and feel the burn.

"In CrossFit, we don’t adhere to the long, slow, low-intensity 'fat burn' workouts," says Cullen Frazier, the assistant head coach at Sopris CrossFit. "We execute our workouts at high intensity, and one of the benefits of high intensity workouts is a greater energy usage."