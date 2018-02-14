God Maker: The Ultimate High Intensity Circuit Workout for a Shredded Body

1) TREADMILL CIRCUIT

1 min.; speed: 3.0–4.0; incline: 12.0

1 min.; speed: 5.0–7.0; incline: 6.0

1 min.; speed: 9.0–11.0; incline: 1.0

2) STRENGTH CIRCUIT 1

Do 3 rounds, 8 to 12 reps. Rest 30 sec. after full circuit.

Neutral-grip Dumbbell Press

Close-grip Dumbbell Press

Dumbbell Pullover

3) REPEAT TREADMILL CIRCUIT

4) STRENGTH CIRCUIT 2

Do 3 rounds, 8 to 12 reps. Rest 30 sec. after full circuit.

Bentover Dumbbell Row

Pullup

Bentover Dumbbell Flye

5) REPEAT TREADMILL CIRCUIT

6) STRENGTH CIRCUIT 3

Do 3 rounds, 8 to 12 reps. Rest 30 sec. after full circuit.

Single-leg Bulgarian Squat (on left leg)

Single-leg Bulgarian Squat (on right leg)

Dumbbell Stiff-leg Deadlift

7) REPEAT TREADMILL CIRCUIT

8) STRENGTH CIRCUIT 4

Do 1 round, AMRAP

Man Maker (3 min.): Get in top of pushup with a dumbbell in each hand. Lower into pushup and push back up. Row DB in left hand, then in right hand. Hop feet in to come to standing while performing a squat clean with DBs so that they’re racked on your shoulders at bottom of the squat and palms now face up. Drive through heels to stand. When hips lock out, raise DBs overhead.

Workout by: Nick Pags, co-owner/instructor, Ripped Fitnes