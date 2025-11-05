Santana Garrett loves to lift weights and has a home gym set up in her garage, but when time is short, an efficient full-body circuit ensures that this woman of wrestling keeps her body firmly in-check.

“The workout that I’m sharing is a total body ‘do-anywhere’ style routine that anyone can do and can be modified to be easier or harder,” Garrett tells M&F. “It’s perfect for keeping the body moving and the mind sharp, even with a busy schedule or while traveling.”

Indeed, all you need is around ten minutes, a mat, and a desire to get your sweat on. Here’s how to try it out for yourself.

Santana Garrett’s ‘Do-Anywhere’ Workout

To complete this circuit, you will perform each of these 9 exercises for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest.

Jump Squats

Push-ups (regular, or knee supported)

Alternating Reverse Lunges

Plank Shoulder Taps

Glute Bridges

Mountain Climbers

Superman Back Extensions

Alternating Side Lunges

High Knees

Following this 9 minutes of work, Garrett advises that you take a minute (or more) for a well-earned cool down, and utilize movements such as the forward fold stretch, shoulder rolls, and hip flexor stretches.

Santana Garrett’s Workout Breakdown

“For me, longevity in both wrestling and life comes down to staying consistent, even when there’s only time for something quick,” says the in-demand pro wrestler, who also co-owns ‘Quicksilver Scientific,’ a health, wellness, and any-agency company. Garrett explains that this circuit can be tweaked depending on the individual’s level of fitness, too.

For example, beginners can half the working time on each exercise, and those who are more experienced can double the number of rounds to make a 20-minute workout instead. Either way, the movements here are designed to tax you from top to toe, building muscle while improving posture and mobility, and torching fat by getting your heart rate up.

For recovery, Garett says she loves to incorporate sauna sessions, red light therapy, and the Pulse PEMF machine into her routine. “All of which help me stay mentally and physically strong year-round,” explains the gifted grappler. And, when it comes to nutrition, the inspirational star says she hopes to one day be able to visit schools and help educate our youth about the value of healthy eating and to “just have a balanced approach.”

The pro wrestler says that she didn’t understand what ultra processed foods were while growing up, and it was only in adulthood that she came to learn the importance of regulating her diet in terms of things like sugary cereals and soda. “I didn’t have that knowledge while growing up, and I’d like to tie that into my story and how I followed my dreams of becoming a professional athlete,” enthuses the star.

To see Santana Garrett using her muscles on the ring mat, you can stream all the action on Pluto TV, or via the WOW Superheroes official YouTube channel.

To follow Santana Garett on Instagram, click here.