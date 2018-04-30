The 11 Best Exercises to Train Every Major Muscle

6. The Body Part: Chest

The Exercise: Dumbbell Flye

The Expert: Arnold Schwarzenegger

OAK CHEST

While the bench press is great for building strength, the dumbbell flye is a superior move for targeting pec growth. It allows you to keep tension directly on your pecs for longer periods of time, thoroughly exhausting the muscles so they have to grow and taking them through a fuller range of motion.

WHAT TO DO

The secret sauce is in the range of motion and the squeeze at the top. “Take your flyes all the way down as far as you can,” says the great Arnold Schwarzenegger, “and inhale to expand the chest. Feel the pain and growth.” Then try to accelerate up as fast as you can and decelerate as your hands come together. Squeeze your chest at the top. The combination of moving as fast as possible and then having your muscle fibers work to slow down the movement and squeeze will result in a better muscle contraction. In other words: more tension on your muscles, less tension on your tendons, and a perfect combination for growth. We can’t guarantee pecs like the Austrian Oak’s, but you’ll definitely see an improvement over what you have now.

BONUS TIP

Use flyes at any point in your workout or at the beginning to pre-exhaust your chest before you hit the bench. Prioritizing your pecs is the first step in boosting pec gains.