Kettlebell training dates all the way back to 18th century Russia, however it still feels like yesterday that you’d be fortunate enough to find a decent set of bells at your neighborhood fitness club. That’s starting to change as kettlebells continue to increase in popularity among mainstream fitness athletes. When used properly, kettlebells can be fantastic tools for developing power and strength.
Still, incorporating kettlebell training into your routine can be confusing at first trying it out for the first time. However, with a little insight and practice—such as the following five kettlebell exercises you should be familiar with—anyone at any age and experience level can reap the full-body gains kettlebells provide—while adding a bit of fun to their training.
Kettlebell training offers a comprehensive approach to training. A single workout can target strength, cardiovascular health, flexibility. Take time to develop the technique and become comfortable and confident with the tool and movements. After the fundamentals are mastered it opens up endless movement possibilities.
Kettlebell exercises involve dynamic movements that engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously. This promotes functional strength, which translates into improved performance in everyday activities and sports.
By their nature, many kettlebell exercises are low impact but high-intensity. This combo helps elevates heart rate and improves cardiovascular endurance over time.
Kettlebell movements require core engagement to maintain proper form and balance. This helps strengthen the muscles of the core—including the abdominals, obliques, and lower back, leading to improved stability and posture.
Kettlebell exercises involve a wide range of motion, which can help improve flexibility and mobility in the joints and muscles. This can reduce the risk of injury and improve overall movement efficiency.
Kettlebell workouts can be highly effective for burning calories and building lean muscle mass. The combination of strength training and cardiovascular conditioning in kettlebell exercises can help promote fat loss and muscle gain.
Kettlebells come in various sizes and shapes, allowing for a wide variety of exercises targeting different muscle groups and movement patterns. You can do an entire workout, working your entire body using one weight. This versatility makes kettlebell training suitable for people of all fitness levels and goals.
Kettlebell workouts are efficient, combining strength and cardiovascular training into one session. This makes them ideal for people who want to maximize their workout time.
Performing kettlebell exercises requires focus, coordination, and proper technique. This can help improve mental focus and concentration while also enhancing coordination and body awareness.
Here are core kettlebell movements that should be part of your kettlebell training routine.
This explosive hip hinge movement is the kettlebell epitome of strength and power. The swing is a fundamental kettlebell movement that has many benefits.
Perform 3 sets of 10 reps, resting as you need to.
Pro Tip: Always keep the bell close to the hips on the back swing.
Another explosive total body movement, the deadstop clean helps develop the hinge and builds strength in the hips and glutes
Perform 3 sets of 8 reps. Rest as needed.
A total body compound movement recruiting a wide range of primary muscles. It is a dynamic power exercise working the upper and lower body.
Perform 3 sets of 12 reps. Rest as needed.
Pro Tip: When working unilateral movements such as single-arm cleans, always start with your non-dominant side.
Perform 3 sets of 5 reps (each side). Rest as needed.
Pro Tip: The power comes from legs first. Make sure the glutes and hips are doing the work. Upper body is secondary.
The getup is a cognitive movement that requires strength, mobility, and stability. However, when many people refer to the getup, they think Turkish getup, and think that the entire full movement is the only way to perform these. However, there are many pieces—and many benefits—into splitting the getup into individual pieces.
Perform 3 sets of 3-5 reps (each side). Rest as needed.
About Sarah Gawron
Sarah Gawron (aka Coach Sarah) teaches healthy habits to create a balanced lifestyle in and out of the gym. Sarah will guide you to tap into your fullest potential. She encourages those to trust their strength and ability in order to progress.
Coach Sarah focuses on building strength from the ground up by creating a strong foundation of movement quality before adding load. She has developed her own system of strength training that combines conventional and unconventional training. Sarah has been a strength coach for the past 15years—her credentials include certifications in CrossFit (L1 and L2), USA Weightlifting, Onnit Academy Foundations, Durability, Kettlebell & Steel Mace Specialist—and has helped a wide range of individuals domestically and internationally. She is the founder of The LAB, a functional strength and performance facility focused on longevity located in Delray, FL. Sarah believes everyone has the ability to move well with strength, power, and grace.
For more information check out Coach Sarah’s website here and for helpful fitness tips follow her on Instagram.