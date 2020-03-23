The world is going through a stressful time right now. It’s easy to internalize these problems and make it your own, especially since everyone is somehow affected by the coronavirus.

The important thing during this experience is to learn from it. It’s perfectly natural to spiral down, but what separates the strong from the weak is the ability to pick yourself up, maybe with a push-up or situp, depending on how far you’ve fallen, getting back on your feet, and then picking up the weight of our burdens.

So if you find yourself in a training rut, change some things up, and like the meme says improvise, adapt, and overcome.