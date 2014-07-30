6 Ways to Lose Your Gut for Good

Guys, we hear you loud and clear—if you eat clean, work out four or five times a week, and even take the right supplements, why the heck do you still have a four-pack instead of eight? Well, you're not alone; for most men, belly fat is public enemy No.1. And even if you already have good definition around your upper body and arms, it takes a different set of tactics to scorch that last bit of fat from your torso.

Follow our guide to crank up your exercise routine and diet, and melt that stubborn belly fat for good. Chances are you’re closer than you think to getting an eight-pack.