6 Ways To Overcome Your Fitness Obstacles

Obstacle 5. You Hate Working Out

This is a false narrative. A story you tell yourself that isn’t serving you. It’s a lie wrapped in a belief that insulates you from taking responsibility for your health and choosing action. It’s a needlessly rigid identity. It’s much easier to say, “I’m terrible at that hard thing” than to say, “I haven’t tried very hard to become better at it and I’m willing to suck at it for a while before I’m proficient.”

We don’t need to go from hatred to passion in one swing. You don’t need a passion for working out. You just need to choose small actions daily. Choose to move instead of being sedentary. The faster you disabuse yourself of the idea that you’re supposed to love exercise to actually go do it, the faster you get on with it and feel it’s benefits. Passion for working out may eventually come after months or years of consistently showing up for yourself, because you know exercise is good for you.

Our identities aren’t fixed. Just consider how much your attitudes, beliefs, and personality have changed over the last decade in other areas. Unless you really haven’t evolved at all, there should be plenty of evidence you can change. A growth mindset embraces our ability to change. Too often our entire identity its defined by things we do and don’t do, things we are or aren’t. I’m not a morning person. I’m not a dog person. I’m not tech savvy. I’m not athletic. While it might take a while to love dog hair on your clothes and furniture, and you may not soon run marathons, you begin by de-programming the false narratives that are keeping you from pursuing better health.

There are a lot of things that are good for us we don’t love, but we know we need to do. Most of us don’t love getting up before the sun is up, especially on cold winter mornings to get ready for work or the kids to school. Some of us would rather play video games or stay out drinking than go to bed on time, but “that’s a problem for future Homer. Man I don’t envy that guy.” By avoiding physical activity we’re kicking the can down the road and leaving future Homer with a bigger hole to dig himself out of.

Picture your future self five to 10 years from now. Visualize the thinking, feeling, slightly older looking version of you. Ask yourself, “If I continue with my current lifestyle habits for the next X number of years, will I be better or worse off?” See your future self not as a far off abstract concept that will never arrive but as a real person who’s entirely at the mercy of the choices you make today. You have the opportunity to choose to act with kindness for that future you, by committing to healthier choices now. You don’t have to be perfect, but it starts with discarding unhelpful beliefs.