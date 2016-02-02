The 6 Worst Things to Do If You Want Chiseled Abs

In my 27-year career as a “physique transformation artist,” I have never come across anyone that wasn't interested in making improvements to their midsection. For some, that simply means losing belly fat and achieving a flatter stomach. For others, greater core strength is the goal. However, for most gym rats, the ultimate achievement is a rock solid, shredded six-pack.

While building amazing abs isn't rocket science, I do see people making mistakes in the gym every day that will hold back their progress. No matter how well-developed your abs get, you will never see them in bold relief unless body fat levels are about 9 percent or less, which means paying strict attention to diet and aerobic workouts as well.

If you want action-hero abs, don’t make these six mistakes.