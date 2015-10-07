7 Ways to Get Psyched for a Killer Workout

Here are seven great ways to get mentally ready to tear things up before even getting on the gym floor!
Use Visualization
One of the best ways to “prime” your mind and body for an intense training session is to visualize it happening before you even enter the gym.
Sit quietly with your eyes closed for about 10-15 minutes before your workout and think about what you want to accomplish and how good it will feel to make weights that are normally heavy feel light as a feather.
See yourself getting the best pump of your life with new muscles, veins, and striations popping out like never before.
Listen to Music
It has been scientifically proven that listening to music that “moves you” can increase both strength and intensity while training. On the way to the gym, make sure your speakers are cranking and that every beat is feeding your nervous system to fire on all cylinders!
Watch Testosterone Boosting Movies
Whenever I need a lift in gym aggression, I sit down and watch a movie that gets me hyped to destroy the weights! Whether it be Rocky, 300, or Any Given Sunday, I find that watching flicks like these gets my testosterone levels up faster than any supplement you can find in the health food store.
Look at Pics of Those You Admire
Most of us aspire to look like someone, whether it is a particular bodybuilder, athlete or even actor. While we must all strive to bring out the best in ourselves, there is nothing wrong with trying to mold your physique into that of someone you look up to.
Most of us need to train early in the morning before work or later in the day right after work. This is not always the easiest thing to do as the pressures of “real life” can often suck the energy right out of you. This is where a high quality, scientifically proven and intelligently dosed pre-workout supplement can work miracles.
While some products can make one feel nothing more than jittery, the good ones will create physical, mental and emotional energy. Do your research and experiment to find the right one.
Read Inspirational Quotes
It's amazing how powerful the right words can be when in need of the kind of motivation it takes to get in the gym and really get after it.
Do a Google search on inspirational quotes whenever you need a good kick in the rear and you may find that a single, well-written sentence lights you on fire.
Get Psyched with a Training Partner
One of the jobs of a good training partner is to help pick you up when you are down, and vice-versa. Some of the most intense, crazy, insane workouts I ever had occurred when my partner and I sat down for a few minutes before training and reminded each other of exactly why we love, and need, to lift hard and heavy, while getting a pump that could split the skin.