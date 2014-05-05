9 Mental Strategies to Improve Your Workouts

Most of us tend to look for external solutions to our bodybuilding problems. But have you ever stopped and thought that maybe the true key to progress lies somewhere within yourself? The most powerful computer known to man is not sitting on your desk, it's stuck right between your ears. I'm talking not just about your brain, but your mind. The extraordinary power of thought can't be denied. “Mind over matter,” is real, and turning the impossible into the possible begins in your head.

Learn to use your mind while lifting, and your body will follow! Here are my top nine mindset strategies for continuous progress in the gym.