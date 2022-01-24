The 20 Hottest Female Celebrities
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Don't get strung along.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
I get this question a lot: Is there a difference between abs and core training?
And the quick answer is yes!
A better answer, however, would be, Yes, but …
Technically, the abdominals are part of the larger “core” group of muscles. Most folks consider the abs to be the small muscles in the front of the abdomen. The rectus abdominis is more commonly known as the six-pack, washboard, or even the cheese grater…
Now that we’ve gotten through Anatomy 101, or more like 0.1, let’s talk training. For straight-up abs training, you can check out one of my previous columns. There’s some good info there for what I consider to be the most important factors if your goal is, in fact, seeing your six-pack.
Core Training is much more complex. To be fair, it also involves more muscles groups and so, it allows for an endless variety of exercises to tax your core. In very simple terms, core training involves bending, rotating, stabilizing, and protecting. There are so many ways to activate and strengthen the main core muscles, that for this article, I’ll just point out a few of my favorite ways to combine core training with other muscle group movements – since you guys know I’m all about working out in the most effective/efficient manner possible!
The good news? In training your total core, you will also be activating and strengthening your abs. Just remember the lessons we talked about to REVEAL your abs, and you will look/feel/perform better before you know it!