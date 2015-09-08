9 Yoga Poses All Fit Chicks Should Do

Doron Gild

You don't have to be a yogi to incorporate yoga moves into your routine and reap the benefits of this underrated fitness method.

As demonstrated here by IFBB fitness pro Bethany Cisternino, these postures not only work every muscle while stretching you out, they’ll also help keep your mind clear while getting your body fit and strong.

This vinyasa yoga routine is meant to be performed as flowing postures, moving through each series of poses as instructed.