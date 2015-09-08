9 Yoga Poses All Fit Chicks Should Do

Doron Gild
Works: shoulders arms, back, core, glutes, thighs, calves
- From downward-facing dog, shift forward to plank pose. Pull left knee to back of left triceps, rounding your back while keeping arms straight. Hold pose for five breaths.
- Lower your knee halfway to your elbow as you exhale. Inhale, pulling your leg back toward the top of your left arm.
- Repeat sequence five times, then return to downward-facing dog. Repeat full sequence with right leg.
Tip: Draw navel in, and keep your elbows straight but not locked.
