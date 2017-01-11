Our Top 20 Workouts of All Time

If you needed more of an incentive to get to the gym, it turns out the right workout can help you have better orgasms. In the “6 Best Exercises for an OMG Orgasm” workout, we give you specific exercises that will help you have out-of-this-world orgasms.
10 Moves to Target Your Lower Abs
When you’re doing ab workouts but not quite hitting that pesky lower abdominal region, our “10 Moves to Target Your Lower Abs” workout can come in handy to help you lose the belly pooch and get a carved V-shape. Incorporate these moves into your fitness program, and you’ll see results when paired with the right diet plan.
Some rules might be meant to be broken, but these 20 Rules for Staying Fit, Strong, and Fit certainly shouldn’t be. Fighter Diet author and trainer, Pauline Nordinm gives us a set of principles that can help you stay strong, healthy, and happy.
If you can’t trust a Ms. Fitness Olympia winner to have a great workout plan, whom can you trust? By the time you finish Erin Stern’s Ultimate Leg Day you’ll be on your way to well-sculpted legs and a lean, mean lower body.
The "Look Better in Leggings" Workout
Want to look great in leggings? Try these seven different exercises that will target every angle of your legs while working your core as well.
Bombshell Fitness founder Shannon Dey provides a sample Transformation Workout Plan, which works great to build lean muscle from head to toe. Remember, you'll also need to follow a healthy diet and give your body time to change.
The Secret to a Killer Core
We all want to know the “secrets” to getting a sexy, flat stomach. Luckily, our “Secret to a Killer Core” is pretty simple: Try various moves such as a side lunge with lateral raise, or a Bosu squat jump and hold.
5 At-Home Exercises For Your Thighs
You don’t have to hit the gym in order to get in a great workout. That’s why our “5 At-Home Exercises For Your Thighs” exercise routine can help you get tight, toned thighs without having to leave the comfort of your own home.
If you hate squats but love a good challenge, then try our Hers Magazine Squat Challenge. We provide 30 of our favorite squat variations, so you'll never get bored while working your butt from every angle!
5 Moves to Sculpt Strong, Lean Legs
It can be difficult to choose from the long list of leg workouts, but our “5 Moves to Sculpt Strong, Lean Legs” fitness routine gives you five effective moves to help you get the legs you want.