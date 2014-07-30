6 Ways to Lose Your Gut for Good

Shutterstock
If you want to rev up your fat loss, you’ll need to do some cardio. But if you watch most guys at the gym, they’re actually hurting their progress because they run too much. While running burns some calories, it exhausts your fast-twitch muscle fibers, which reduces your strength and power output. Now, you won’t be able to lift as much weight while hurting your recovery in between workouts.
Instead, walk on an incline at a brisk pace (around 3 mph). That way, you’ll spare the fast-twitch muscle fibers by emphasizing the fatigue-resistant slow-twitch muscle fibers. Also, by staying between 130 – 140bpm, you’ll give your body a nice recovery workout to clear waste, improve your aerobic capacity, and, of course, burn fat.