Push Your Weight Training To the Max for Greater Gains

There's no shortage of training programs that promise to add strength and size if followed to the letter. That being said, not all of those programs will fulfill that promise to produce results and get you out of the door in about 30 minutes. Enter Max-OT: a program somewhere between power bodybuilding and high intensity that incorporates lower reps and volume and short workouts. You’ll do no more than three sets per exercise, and the reps will fall into the four to six range. This low-volume approach means you should plan to use compound movements, heavy weight, and maximum effort from start to finish.

Heavy and Brief

Maximum Overload Training, better known as Max-OT, was developed by Paul Delia, and it rose to prominence when its two greatest proponents, Skip LaCour and Jeff Willet, won the NPC/IFBB Team Universe in 2002 and 2003, respectively. The two words most associated with Max-OT are heavy and brief. Working sets for everything but abs consist of only four to six reps. This boosts intensity, since it’s easier to focus on every rep when you do fewer of them. Select a weight with which you’ll hit failure at no more than six reps, and choose mostly exercises that allow you to hoist the heaviest weights. For example, barbell curls are better than concentration curls, because you can move more iron, thus better overloading the biceps.

The other key component of Max-OT is its brevity. Do no more than three sets per exercise, only six to nine sets per body part, and ideally train only one body part, no more than two, per workout. This results in workouts that last only 30 to 40 minutes. What’s more, intense training stimulates growth-promoting hormones, but these decrease after about 40 minutes. Brief workouts keep you within your “anabolic window.” Furthermore,you have limited stores of strength and intensity, and by keeping your training time short, you’re ableto bring your best to each set.

Max OT Chest Routine

EXERCISE SETS / REPS

Barbell Bench Press: 3 / 4–6Incline Dumbbell Press: 3 / 4–6Flat Dumbbell Flye: 2 / 4–6Pec-deck Flye: 1 / 4–6

Heavy Metal Mania

Max-OT is a complete program. Unlike some training styles, you can’t just select what you like and disregard the rest. You’re certainly welcome to do a few sets of four to six reps within a standard bodybuilding program but don’t call those your Max-OT sets. For Max-OT to be effective, every set needs to be heavy and every workout needs to be brief. Another thing to note about Max-OT is that it shares similarities with high-intensity training, but it’s not technically HIT. Max-OT features a little more volume than most HIT workouts, and, though all sets are pushed to failure, they’re not pushed beyond failure. At most, do one forced rep to push out that last rep. The sort of modified HIT training 2004 Mr. U.S.A. Mark Dugdale did for years came close to Max-OT. He did a similar quantity of sets, but with slightly higher reps (six to eight most sets), and he frequently journeyed beyond failure.

Max OT Basics

■ Perform 4–6 reps per set and 6–9 sets per body part.■ Push every set to failure but not beyond.■ Rest 2–3 minutes between sets.■ Workouts should last no more than 40 minutes, and 30 minutes is optimal.

Max OT Tip Sheet

■ Focus mostly on compound and basic exercises, the kind that allow you to use the heaviest weights.■ Body parts should be worked once every 5–7 days.■ Take 1 week off from training every 8–10 weeks.■ Warm up with fast, light, high-rep sets.