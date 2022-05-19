Fans that were in attendance at the 2021 Olympia weekend in Orlando, Florida saw history in the making. That was where the first Wellness Olympia was held, and the fans that saw the show live couldn’t get enough of it. Imagine how the athletes competing in the show felt.

One of those athletes was Dr. Sunny Andrews, and she told Isabelle Turell on The Fit Rockstar Show that the energy backstage was unmatched.

“Everyone was so excited for wellness to get on stage. And backstage, it was just the best energy. Everyone was so excited,” said Andrews. While the competition is clearly to determine a winner, the athletes were supportive of each other and the division they were competing in. Andrews is proud of that fact.

“I love all of the wellness competitors. We were all so I mean, everyone was so nice to each other,” she explained. “At the Olympia, we knew we’re making history. So, it was just I mean, I get chills just thinking about it.”

Andrews went on to place sixth at the Olympia. Francielle Mattos went on to become the first champion. Andrews is currently qualified to compete in the 2022 Olympia, which will return to its home of Las Vegas, Nevada on the weekend of December 16th through 18th. Andrews is confident that she will improve on her sixth-place finish one year ago because she is someone who understands the power of the mindset.

“I think if if you want something bad enough, you can make it happen. You know, I think it’s just a matter of just doing it. I didn’t put too much thought into it.”

Turell and Andrews talk more about the growing popularity of the Wellness division, her career as a doctor, comparisons to actress Angelina Jolie, and more.