How long have you been gluten free? What are some of your favorite gluten free desserts or treats to make?

Over three years now I have been gluten free and I have never felt better! If I want a sweet treat I will make dark chocolate and oatmeal no-bake cookies. They are so yummy and actually pretty healthy, or I will make a garlic hummus with fresh veggies. I do make a mean gluten-free lasagna that is out of this world! I love doing a variety of chicken dishes as well with some sort of risotto or maybe a sweet potato situation, and I love a yummy butter lettuce salad with homemade dressing.

Walk us through your workout routine.

I am the brand ambassador for HOTWORX which is an infrared fitness studio franchise and it will kick your butt but also make you feel so good after you’re done. I love the Hot Yoga session and the Hot Core session. The workouts are 30 minutes long and you just feel amazing after because of the infrared technology. On days that I am not at HOTWORX, I will get on the treadmill at a 9.5 incline for 45 minutes and I’ll put my sweat jacket on which is my go to as well! I have 40 screws and two rods in my back from my spinal fusion surgery so lots of stretching is good for my body to build strength as well. And of course I will give myself a couple days off because your body needs to rest in order to build up muscle.

How did you become the first brand ambassador with HOTWORX? What’s your favorite part of working with the brand?

Honestly, it’s sort of serendipitous. I was struggling really badly to find a workout that I could physically do without hurting myself and my back and nothing was working. I tried everything – and I mean everything. I stumbled upon HOTWORX because a friend had recommended it to me and I tried it out and fell in love with the concept and with how my body was transforming as well as healing. I will never forget I was in a session and touched my toes for the first time in almost two years and I started crying so I sent the CEO Stephen Smith my testimony via an Instagram DM, not expecting him to respond, and the rest is history! We developed a partnership within a couple of weeks and I am so proud to be their ambassador.

Tell us more about your journey with scoliosis, and how having surgery for it has impacted your fitness routine.

Scoliosis is nothing to mess with. It can be very harmful to the body and more people have it than we would think. Mine was so painful, my spine looked like an “S” in my x-rays and I got to the point where I couldn’t breath, stand, or sit for longer than about 30 minutes. It is a very vulnerable situation and I struggled hard with a lot of pain before I bit the bullet and did something about it. I was born with this hereditary medical condition….my dad, grandma and my uncle on my dad’s side all have it pretty bad so I wasn’t surprised when I found out I had it. It has drastically impacted my fitness routine because I am very limited physically. No running or heavy lifting so that is why I fell in love with HOTWORX because it gets the job done without damaging your body.

What’s the best part of working alongside and filming “The Bradshaw Bunch” with your family?

I grew up with a dad who was always working to provide for our family, but that also meant not getting to spend as much family time together as we would have always liked. Getting to spend so much quality time working with them now has been such a gift because we finally get to make up for any lost time, and then some! I love filming it and we have a blast!

How will you be spending the holidays this year?

I will be here in Texas with the whole family just relaxing and enjoying time with each other. We go big at Christmas and have so many fun traditions so I always feel like a giddy little kid when the holiday season approaches! Lots of cooking and lots of card playing, we go fishing, we watch movies, build fires, and just relax. My sister Erin is due any day now with her first baby so we will have a fresh little bundle of joy here this Christmas which will be so much fun!

In addition to filming with your dad, Terry Bradshaw, you also wrote and recorded your new Christmas single, “Christmas To Me,” with him. What was that like?

It was so much fun! I love Christmas and it’s a special time with our family when we all get to be together so I wanted to release something that was tailored to that and our traditions as a family. I wanted a song that makes you feel the feel all warm and cozy and so when I came up with the concept I wrote it with my producer, Leland Grant, and another amazing songwriter, Stephony Smith, in about an hour. I sent it to dad and he loved it! We both went into the studio and allowed the cameras in to film the entire process, and knowing my dad, we ended up laughing so much and having a great time, which everyone will be able to see this season! It was a very special moment getting to record that with my dad. I’ll never forget that experience.

Any favorite holiday “cheat meals” that you are looking forward to?

I love me some green bean casserole!! My mom makes it gluten free for me and it’s delicious! I carb up during the holidays since I am so strict on myself throughout the year so this is really my time to just enjoy myself and eat all the yummy foods. My dad smokes a beautiful ham too which is always amazing, and I love the holiday Chex mix everyone makes. I usually have to hide the bag from myself! I also love a warm frosted sugar cookie…you just can’t beat that.

What are you most excited about for 2022? And where can we keep up with you?

I am an Instagram girl so you can always see what I am up to just go to @racheltbradshaw! I’m releasing some more music at the top of the year, and I have a few business ventures we’re working on that will be more visible next year, which I can’t wait to share more on. And I’m happy to be sharing it all with a very special new man in my life, so I’m excited to see what 2022 holds for us all!