Bodybuilding legend Dennis James does more than host The Menace Podcast. He is also a promoter, and he held his NPC Dennis James Classic Arizona show in June of 2022. Among the winners of that contest was Kaylin Heisler, who won both women’s physique and women’s bodybuilding. Winning two different divisions in the same show isn’t easy, but it certainly gets attention when it happens.

Alina Popa and Lenda Murray wanted to know more about this crossover athlete, so Heisler joined them on a recent episode of Femme Flex Friday. She shared that while she may be new to bodybuilding, she has always been active and into sports, including martial arts.

“I started [martial arts] at six years old,” she said. “Being active was always there for me, but I didn’t get into bodybuilding until I saw my coach doing it.”

Heisler credited her family for supporting her in all of her endeavors. Her mom has even been to the bodybuilding shows she competed at so far, including the Dennis James Classic.

“She was there screaming. That’s always fun.”

The Arizona native also revealed that her initial connection to the sport came as a result of a weight loss journey.

“II had a lot of health problems at the time, so I gained a lot of weight. I hired a trainer to kind of tone me back down and just kind of get back into it,” she explained. Her family wanted her to become a police officer, but it appears that her future may be as an IFBB Pro. Considering her first show was in November 2020, that is a rapid rise through the amateur ranks. Clearly, she is focused on making it as a pro because she analyzed her physique and has an idea of what she wants to improve.

“I just want to come in leaner,” she shared. “A little drier, a little harder.”

Heisler shared more about her background as well as the feeling of competing with her partner in her first show, and a lot more.