2021 Arnold Classic Champion Nick Walker is considered by a lot of people to be the future of bodybuilding. Thanks to his fifth-place finish at the 2021 Mr. Olympia, he’s qualified for the 2022 Olympia, and many fans see him as the present of the sport. His following and support has been compared to the rise of Jay Cutler two decades earlier.

One would think that a pro with Walker’s level of success would want to protect their images and not reveal much about their pasts. However, the New Jersey native took the opposite approach, and shares his life with his fans, including his most vulnerable moments, such as being a survivor of child sexual abuse. He told Isabelle Turell of the Fit Rockstar Show that he wanted to use his position to make a difference by sharing his story, but it wasn’t an overnight process.

“For years, I was very embarrassed to talk about it,” said Walker. “I figured with where I was heading within the industry, with people using me as a source of motivation at the same time, I thought it would be good to tell my story.”

The 2021 New York Pro winner realized that there were many people that were also survivors of child sexual abuse, and perhaps telling his story could establish an indirect connection to them that would help them move forward.

“I figure people can relate to my story to a certain degree,” he explained. “They can see how I overcame it and didn’t let it control me. I actually grew from it.”

Turell praised Walker for his candidness and willingness to share his story. She also acknowledged that he doesn’t hide very much about his personal life at all. He’s shared quite a bit about his daily life with his 868,000 followers on Instagram. Walker knows that his fans are invested in him, which he appreciates.

“They want to know more about you than your training, and I think when you become relatable and people see that you’re not just some bodybuilder who lifts weights, and you actually have a personality, you’re more relatable, and I think people enjoy that.”

Walker speaks out about the support he has from his parents, his introduction to bodybuilding, life weighing 300 pounds, and a lot more. Catch all episodes of the Fit Rockstar Show by going to www.wingsofstrength.net, and don’t forget to follow @fitrockstarshow on Instagram.