Fit Rockstar Show host Isabelle Turell has had some interesting guests on since her show began. IFBB Pro Women’s Physique competitor and powerlifter Suzanne Davis may be the most interesting of all so far. The world traveler and pro two-sport athlete came on a recent episode as a guest because Turell, like her viewers, wanted to know more about how Davis got to where she is today.

Most athletes that compete in multiple sports go all in on one first, but Davis said her two passions were started as a weight loss journey initially.

“It kind of came together to be honest because when I was living in DC. So, I ate and ate and ate, and I actually gained about 70 pounds,” she admitted. “I’m 5’2”, and I weighed 189 pounds wearing a size 16. When my size 16 didn’t fit anymore I was like ‘um, this isn’t good.’”

After a co-worker set Davis up an appointment with a personal trainer, her journey began. That journey was a lifestyle change that took two years. Davis was lifting heavy weights as a part of that journey, and her trainer upped the ante by entering her in a powerlifting meet. While she never been onstage in front of a crowd, she actually got comfortable with being uncomfortable.

“That’s one of the other things that I love about it is that it pushes me out of my comfort zone,” she said. “It’s one of the things that challenges me.”

She rose to the challenge numerous times on the platform. According to Open Powerlifting, Davis has competed in over 30 meets, including the Olympia Pro Powerlifting meet. Her last meet was the APF National Championships in June of 2022, and she won the 148-pound Masters 50+ class with a 452-pound squat, 264.5-pound bench, and a 486-pound deadlift for a total of 1,202.5 pounds.

As for her women’s physique career, her trainer was the factor in starting her on that road as well. That was the tougher challenge for Davis, but not because of her commitment.

“I’m very shy, like wearing something like this is out of my comfort zone,” said the Masters pro. So, why step onstage at all?

“Because of the challenge and I love a challenge. I love saying ‘you can do this.’”

Davis is a nine-year stage veteran in both the Open Women’s Physique division and the Masters circuit. She won the NPC Team Universe Over 40 title to turn pro, and she’s coming off a third-place finish in the Tampa Pro Over 50 Masters contest. She was also fifth in the Over 40 lineup.

This episode will provide information and inspiration, so don’t miss it. Watch this and all episodes of the Fit Rockstar Show over at www.wingsofstrength.net Shows air every Saturday at 12 Noon Eastern time.