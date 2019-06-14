mikeohearn / therock / martynfordofficial / Instagram

10 Fit Dads Who Redefine the Term "Dad Bod"

These dads are changing what we think of when we hear "dad bod."

mikeohearn / therock / martynfordofficial / Instagram

Being a dad is a full-time job, but having a busy family doesn't mean you can't stay fit. The "dad bod" movement made it cool to get soft after becoming a father, but these dads aren't buying it. They're making a point to stay on top of their health and stay absolutely shredded well into fatherhood—dirty diapers, sleep deprivation, and late-night feedings be damned.

Here are some of our favorite fit dads (in no particular order) who prioritize family and fitness to redefine the dad bod.

@therock/instagram
The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is perpetually busy these days, with a seemingly neverending stream of movies to film and produce. All of his business ventures and starring roles make it easy to forget his most important role: dad to three daughters. At 6'5" and 260 pounds, Johnson just might be the most intimidating dad of all time.  

@chrishemsworth / Instagram
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth got absolutely huge while playing Thor in Marvel's Avengers franchise, and he hasn't let up since. The Men in Black: International star even started a new fitness app, Centr, to give users access to his hand-picked team of experts. The 35-year-old actor is also a dad of three, and his wife, Elsa Pataky, is arguably even fitter than the God of Thunder himself. 

@flexatronrhoden/Instagram
Shawn Rhoden

Mr. Olympia needs no introduction here at Muscle & Fitness. Shawn Rhoden was over the moon when he dethroned seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath, and the first people he looked for were his wife and adorable daughter. Once you make it to Mr. O status, you've truly redefined the dad bod. 

Mike O’Hearn

You'll never catch Mike O'Hearn out of shape, no matter the time of year or his schedule. He recently became a dad, and (unsurprisingly) he hasn't let up on his fitness routine. 

@wayne_skiv04/Instagram
Wayne Skivington

This Cirque du Soleil performer is the very definition of functionally fit. He pulls off all sorts of stunts and boasts mobility that not many guys can achieve. It's no surprise that his son is following in his footsteps, joining him in his workouts.

@juandieselmorel/Instagram
Juan Morel

IFBB Pro league bodybuilder Juan Morel's muscles speak to his dedication to the gym, but he's concerned with much more than how he looks. One look at his Instagram will give you a glimpse into his main priorities: his wife and daughter. 

@flex_lewis/Instagram
Flex Lewis

Seven-time 212 Olympia champ Flex Lewis lists "dad" on his Instagram profile before his bodybuilding accolades, and that speaks to his priorities. Keep an eye on Lewis as he gets ready for the 2020 Olympia, where he'll debut a bigger physique in the Open Bodybuilding category. 

@roellywinklaar/Instagram
Roelly Winklaar

Roelly Winklaar, the 2018 Olympia People's Champ, is known for his massive physique, but the world-class bodybuilder is also a father of three. 

martynfordofficial / Instagram
Martyn Ford

Known for his massive, intimidating form, Martyn Ford may be one of the scariest-looking dudes on Instagram. That all changes when his daughters are around. The jacked, tatted, 6'8" dad has two daughters. 

@haydnschneider/instagram
Haydn Schneider

Haydn Schneider has over 360,000 followers on Instagram, and he and his wife, fellow social media star Katy Hearn, juggle multiple business ventures at any given time. From opening a gym to selling supps, they do it all. They welcomed a baby boy, Axel, in August of 2018. 

