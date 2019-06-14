mikeohearn / therock / martynfordofficial / Instagram
News
10 Fit Dads Who Redefine the Term "Dad Bod"
These dads are changing what we think of when we hear "dad bod."
Being a dad is a full-time job, but having a busy family doesn't mean you can't stay fit. The "dad bod" movement made it cool to get soft after becoming a father, but these dads aren't buying it. They're making a point to stay on top of their health and stay absolutely shredded well into fatherhood—dirty diapers, sleep deprivation, and late-night feedings be damned.
Here are some of our favorite fit dads (in no particular order) who prioritize family and fitness to redefine the dad bod.
1 of 10
2 of 10
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10