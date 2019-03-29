@hulkhogan / Instagram

10 Jacked WWE Superstars Who Are Over 50

These wrestlers prove that age is just a number.

@hulkhogan / Instagram

Hair loss, a slower metabolism, and increased recovery times are just some of the downsides with getting older. But reaching half a century doesn't mean you are "over the hill" just yet. Many mature athletes find that their increased confidence levels, training intelligence gained through years of experience, and a tried-and-tested knowledge of nutrition keeps them in enough shape as they maintain great health and fitness levels well past 50.

Despite the obvious physicality involved, WWE athletes have a longer shelf life than many other sports, and stars like The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Batista are still fighting the good fight. Here are 10 WWE Superstars who prove that age is just a number.

Hulk Hogan

The Hulkster was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and made his official television return by hosting the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Few pro wrestlers have been through as many surgeries as Hulk, but at the age of 65, the King of Hulkamania never officially retired. Even if the chances of Hogan returning to the ring are slime to none, the Hulkster still keeps himself in great shape, and is able to flex an impressive pair of pythons—brother!

The Undertaker

At 54 years of age, The Undertaker has competed in a record-breaking 25 WrestleMania events, and everyone knows about his legendary streak of 21 consecutive wins at the "granddaddy of 'em all" before losing to Brock Lesnar in 2014. While there's no match in sight for "The Deadman" this year, that hasn’t stopped 'Taker from staying in shape. With countless public appearances scheduled, and rumors persisting that The Undertaker will be back in action in time for WWE’s next jaunt to Saudi Arabia, it seems that The Phenom isn’t ready to bow out anytime soon.

Goldberg

When he was 50, Bill Goldberg defeated the youngest-ever WWE Universal Champion, 32-year-old Kevin Owens, and became the oldest titleholder in 2017. This turned into an unexpected career resurgence for the former WCW star as it put him on a collision course with Brock Lesnar in Orlando at WrestleMania 33.

The Universal Championship battle between Goldberg and Lesnar was only under five minutes long, but it was far more exciting than their last confrontation, 13 years prior, at WrestleMania 20. Like a fine wine, Goldberg’s wrestling performances seem to get better with age.

Kevin Nash

For millions of pro wrestling fans, Kevin Nash is known as one of the pioneering leaders of the nWo and a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. In 2012, "Big Daddy Cool" became the subject of unlikely casting when he took the role of a stripper called Tarzan in the box office smash Magic Mike.

Nash was in his early 50s at the time of shooting scenes that required the big man to show off more than a little skin. Fortunately, he looked great. Now at 59, Nash is still clanging and banging in the gym, and his Instagram feed provides some greatly appreciated motivation for us all.

This is what 53 looks like

Booker T

This former WWE King of the Ring, and six-time World Champion, is pretty much retired at 54, but that didn’t stop him from mixing it up at his Reality of Wrestling promotion and school in Houston, TX, where he wrestled Rex Andrews earlier this year. Armed with a physique that looks nearly identical to the one he flaunted in his prime, Booker T proved that he could still keep up with the younger generation. 

Along with his brother Stevie Ray, Booker T is set to be inducted into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 35 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Can we get one last spinaroonie, please?

#imagine ✌🏼

Dave Bautista

The big-time Hollywood star, and former World Champion, made a surprise return to WWE in February by attacking a defenseless Ric Flair during his 70th birthday party during Monday Night RAW. It seems that this dastardly act was all part of a cunning plan for Batista to return to the ring.

Dave may have hit the big 5-0 earlier this year, but he still knows what he wants, and that’s a match with the 49-year-old Triple H. As Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, we have seen a more toned physique from Big Dave, but come WrestleMania we may get a repeat performance from “The Animal” and that could signal Game Over for Triple H.

Kane

Standing nearly seven feet tall, and tipping the scales at more than 300 pounds, the “Big Red Machine” has been one of the most intimidating sights in a wrestling ring for more than two decades. As the demonic, younger brother of The Undertaker, fans have come to love and respect Kane for his longevity in the main event scene of WWE, but there are no ends to the talents of the man behind the mask.

This former WWE Champion (real name, Glenn Jacobs) has recently taken a leave of absence from the ring to wrestle with politics—as mayor of Knox County, TN—and strike fear into the hearts of all that oppose his policies. Kane joins the ranks of other jacked, former politicians like Jesse Ventura, and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Diamond Dallas Page

DDP turns 63 on April 5, but his mental and physical age seem to defy the tides of time. Pro wrestling fans will know Page for his Diamond Cutter finisher, and his trademark “Bang” catchphrase, but despite a stellar career that included three reigns as WCW World Heavyweight Champion, he has reinvented himself in an impressive way outside of the ring. 

Page is now famous for DDP-Y, a yoga system that uses resistance training and core strength to help people lose weight and recover from injury. Page is credited by WWE Superstars, athletes, war veterans, and many others for helping to turn their lives around with a system that can be accessed via the DDP Yoga Now App, and his countless live demonstrations all around the world.

Helluva tag team. #DTA #BMF #316

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Stone Cold” changed the game with his hell-raising antics during WWE’s hugely celebrated Attitude Era, cracking open the beers and spiking TV ratings on a weekly basis. Now at 54, the "Texas Rattlesnake" has mellowed, but not too much. As the host of Broken Skull Challenge, Austin brought great television exposure to many of the disciplines related to CrossFit, and with his own podcast (The Stone Cold Padcast) the wrestling icon regularly talks about bodybuilding and nutrition. Oh Hell Yeah!

Kurt Angle

Olympic Gold medalist Kurt Angle appears set to hang up the boots following his match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, but there’s still plenty of gas left in his tank. Angle transitioned from the world of Olympic wrestling to become one of the most entertaining WWE Superstars of all time, and while he may have turned 50 this year, his matches with Chad Gable and Samoa Joe prove that age is just a number when you train to win. It’s true!

