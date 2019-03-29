10 Jacked WWE Superstars Who Are Over 50

Hair loss, a slower metabolism, and increased recovery times are just some of the downsides with getting older. But reaching half a century doesn't mean you are "over the hill" just yet. Many mature athletes find that their increased confidence levels, training intelligence gained through years of experience, and a tried-and-tested knowledge of nutrition keeps them in enough shape as they maintain great health and fitness levels well past 50.

Despite the obvious physicality involved, WWE athletes have a longer shelf life than many other sports, and stars like The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Batista are still fighting the good fight. Here are 10 WWE Superstars who prove that age is just a number.