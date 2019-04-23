@henrycavill / @jlo / @gal_gadot / Instagram

25 Fit Celebrities You Need to Follow on Instagram

Leave it to these famous folks to have some of the most perfectly shredded bodies.

@henrycavill / @jlo / @gal_gadot / Instagram

Sure, it doesn’t hurt to have an entourage of trainers, cooks, and the works keeping you on track and in fine-tuned shape. But whether they're on the big screen or off, these stars keep it real by working their asses off in the gym—and sometimes wherever they can—to stay jacked or shredded to perfection.

These 25 show that the proof is in the Instagram posts. 

Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill

Instagram: @HenryCavill

When Man of Steel hit theaters in 2013, fans saw what a 21st-century Superman should look like—handsome as hell, slightly brooding, and built like a middle linebacker. And that was only the beginning for Henry Cavill’s journey into mass-monster territory. In each subsequent DC movie, and his recent foray into the Mission: Impossible franchise, he just kept getting bigger and bigger, with a physique that would eventually rival the unreal proportions of Superman on the comic book page.

Lately, Cavill has been ramping up his workouts even more as he films Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher book/video game franchise, and he’s documented his progress on his Instagram page, where his bulging shoulders are rarely confined by anything resembling sleeves. Get this dude a pair of board shorts and throw him onto a Men’s Physique stage, already! Plus, his dogs are super cute, so the reasons to follow him just keep comin’. 

Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth

Instagram: @chrishemsworth

The always-jacked God of Thunder’s Instagram page is a monument to just how great it is to be Chris Hemsworth—filled with exotic vacations, flashy movie premieres, and all sorts of other enviable trysts that us mere mortals can only dream of. But it’s hard to hate, since he also posts plenty of pics and videos showing off just how damn hard he works in the gym for each of his blockbuster roles. It’s proof that life as the most popular Hemsworth is something he’s earned through a life of sweat and iron. 

Thankfully, Hemsworth’s Instagram is filled with more than just gratuitous abs shots and posedowns; he gives his followers a glimpse into his fitness routine, which, if you’re so inclined, can be followed so that you can start carving away at your own godly physique. Just don’t expect a spot on the Avengers to follow. 

Stephen Amell
Stephen Amell

Instagram: @stephenamell

Back when it premiered in 2012, it probably wasn’t necessary for Stephen Amell to go the extra mile for The CW’s Arrow, a show based on a second-tier DC Comics character on a network that usually just aired vampire-y soap operas for teens. But rather than phone it in, Amell put in the work at the gym to get absolutely shredded for the role of The Green Arrow, lending credibility to the character, promoting him to A-list status, and ushering in a new era of superhero TV that would have never been possible without his unreal dedication. 

Whenever Amell is prepping for a new season of the show or training for his sporadic appearances inside a wrestling ring, he usually takes to the ‘gram to show off his gym routine, which involves a lot of deadlifts and functional strength work. As someone who legitimately embraces fitness as a lifestyle, Amell’s posts are perfect for anyone looking to incorporate some new moves into their repertoire.  

Tom Hopper
Tom Hopper

Instagram: @tom.hopperhops 

Hey, it’s not easy to land on the cover of Muscle & Fitness, but Tom Hopper easily checked all of our boxes: the guy is the lead on Netflix’s hottest new show, The Umbrella Academy; his fitness routine is second to none; and he’s a damn good interview. A longtime student of the iron game, Hopper regularly imparts his gym wisdom on Instagram, giving followers advice on doing the perfect pullup, why he opts for rope workouts, and the beauty of medicine ball slams. 

Pro tip: If following Hopper’s entire body isn’t exact enough for you, you can also just follow his arms on Instagram. Apparently, the Game of Thrones alum’s physique is so damn perfect that someone out there in the wonderful wilds of the internet started a page called @TomHoppersArms where you can get pictures of ol’ Tom’s guns on the regular. 

Tom Ellis
Tom Ellis

Instagram: @officialtomellis

In Netflix’s Lucifer, the Devil abandons his place as ruler of the underworld and heads to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and helps the LAPD with criminal investigations. This very 2019 take on the Lord of the Damned eschews the cloven hooves and forked tongue of old and replaces them with a flawless smile, chiseled six-pack, and a worrying amount of charm. And to get all those qualities in one package, you’ve got to go to actor Tom Ellis, a perennial “Sexiest Man Alive” contender and certifiable workout fiend. 

Whether he’s showing off some functionally fit battlerope sprints, doing classic bro curls and presses, or challenging himself to get a six-pack for the first time in his life (at 40!), Ellis’ Instagram page documents all the sweat it takes to get a body worthy of his own TV show and the admiration of 2.1 million followers. 

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel

Instagram: @jessicabiel

Jessica Biel has been on our screens and in our hearts since the late '90s, but between her relationship with Justin Timberlake and her illustrious acting career, Biel has dedicated plenty of time to killer workouts. After years of pushing her body through intense training for gymnastics and soccer, Biel has recently learned to slow down and love yoga. 

"The breath work helps me feel that I'm connecting my mind and the breathing to the different movements—that to me feels like I'm connecting to my body in a way that I don't do on a normal basis," Biel told Shape.  On top of yoga, Biel enjoys running, hiking with her dogs, pylometrics, and circuit training. 

Zac Efron
Zac Efron

Instagram: @zacefron 

Who would have ever expected the kid from High School Musical to get so jacked? Today, Zac Efron is well-known in Hollywood for his enviable physique. With films like Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, and Neighbors showing off his serious six-pack abs, it’s no wonder he's become everyone’s gym crush since his days dancing on screen in the Disney TV movie. 

Currently, Efron is recovering from surgery for a torn ACL and is undergoing physical therapy, but he's been documenting his recovery process on YouTube. Prior to his surgery, Efron started a regular series of workout videos, “Gym Time,” on YouTube, showcasing some of his full-body workouts alongside some special guests. Efron has also been busy on screen, portaying infamous murderer Ted Bundy in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima

Instagram: @adrianalima 

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima announced her retirement from modeling with the brand back in November 2018, but that doesn't mean she's done modeling altogether. She's been as busy as ever, and she crushes it in the gym to maintain her supermodel physique. Lima is a well-known follower of the keto diet, and her love of boxing is clear on her social media. Other favorites include group workout classes, lifting weights, and jumping rope. She told This Is Insider that sweatng profusely is the best sign of a good workout.

Lima has become in the face of Puma and as well as promoting the brand's Puma x Maybelline line of workout-friendly makeup. "I plan to live a long time," Lima said in a recent interview. "Keeping your body healthy with workouts, it's important what you put into your body. Eating this way gives you energy so you can have a long day of work and not feel exhausted."

Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa

Instagram: @prideofgypsies

During his stint as Khal Drago in Game of Thrones and his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe films, Jason Momoa has proven that he's always jacked. But considering his offscreen hobbies, It’s no wonder that he’s in such exceptional shape. Momoa jumps into everything—literally. He loves rock climbing, often posting his sky high exploits in the gym on Instagram. The 6’4” Momoa also loves a good workout, but the intensity of his training shifts depend on whether or not there’s a shirtless scene on the horizon. 

Momoa recently said that he prefers to workout in the morning. “I get up at 5 a.m., and I train hard,” he said. “I’ve got two young children, so I have to get up early. But I like it. Morning is when I do all my best work. Whenever I wake up, I’m up, I don’t lie there like an idiot. I get up, run up a hill, get some exercise and have some time with my thoughts.”

Momoa prefers his workouts to be more active, like sports or surfing, rather than repeating exercises in a gym or swimming laps. When he's not rock climbing, Momoa likes to have the ocassional drink, preferably some Guinness.

 

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

Instagram: @katehudson 

Kate Hudson has been in everything from film to TV, but another thing she's been known for in recent years is being a fitness fanatic. A mother of three, Hudson is a Weight Watchers ambassador and the co-founder of activewear brand Fabletics. She often takes to Instagram to show off her workout routines and enviable abs.

She’s also open about the struggles of balancing being a mother to young kids with making time for yourself and your health. “The routine with our baby is getting more familiar, and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself,” Hudson said in an Instagram caption. “For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine.” According to a recent interview, Hudson’s go-to workouts are pilates, dance, cycling, circuit training, and just being outdoors.

The Rock
The Rock

Instagram: @therock 

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has one of the most iconic physiques of all time. He was already a monster in the WWE, but this Hawaiian native has packed on even more lean muscle and taken over Hollywood since his days as a WWE Superstar. His outrageous frame is on display in all of his movies, like Baywatch, Pain & Gain, Hercules, and the Fast and Furious franchise. 

Even though Johnson always has a new project bubbling up—including his own Tequila brand—he makes sure to squeeze in time at the gym. The Rock is infamous for working out at ridiculous hours to ensure he’s still getting his daily muscle pump while on the set of a movie or TV show.

The former "Sexiest Man Alive" will be back on screen soon alongside Jason Statham in the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, followed up by Jumanji 2, then Jungle Cruise

Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista

Instagram: @davebautista 

Just like his former colleague, The Rock, Dave Bautista is a WWE star who has launched a second career in Hollywood. After a pair of stints away from the ring, Bautista officially retired from the WWE following his match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 35.

Prior to his days in the WWE, Bautista put his hulking frame to good use as a bouncer in clubs from the age of 17 to his late twenties. Believe it or not, Bautista was actually heavier in those days. He told Muscle & Fitness that he was in the 350- to 360-pound range. 

The Washington D.C.-bred big guy has come a long way from bouncing, breaking into Hollywood with his role as Drax in one of the blockbuster juggernauts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy. Along with the remaining Avengers, he'll be taking on Thanos again in the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame.

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg

Instagram: @markwahlberg 

Mark Wahlberg is a bonafide Hollywood action hero, and he's got the body to match. Although everyone's aware of his impressive physique now, Wahlberg was always in shape. Even 20-plus years ago, he was shredded in 1997’s Boogie Nights.

Following that breakout role, Boston’s own has continued to rack up box office success with films like The Italian Job, a pair of Ted movies, and two Transformers movies. He's also earned Academy Awards nominations for The Fighter (Best Picture) and The Departed (Best Supporting Actor). 

Wahlberg is also adept at working behind the scenes. He was an executive producer for the TV series Entourage, as well as for Ballers, which stars The Rock.

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman

Instagram: @hughjackman 

Hugh Jackman may be 50, but you couldn’t tell by looking at his frame. Jackman established himself as a Hollywood A-lister by playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies. And if you’re going to play an indestructible superhero, you’ve got to look the part. Throughout his 17 years of playing Logan, his physique has varied as the character has been in different life phases throughout the movies. One could argue that his absolutely shredded physique in The Wolverine back in 2013 was his peak, as it hit the perfect sweet spot between jacked and ripped. 

Despite his incredible physicality, he’s quite a talented actor. You may have missed him in the 2017 movie musical The Greatest Showman, but he's no stranger to showing off his Broadway chops on screen. He showed off some serious talent in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, and he's done Broadway shows on multiple occasions.

Halle Berry
Halle Berry

Instagram: @halleberry 

Let’s be honest, Halle Berry has aged like a fine wine. You could chalk it up to great genetics, but in reality, she’s an absolute fitness enthusiast. If you take a quick glance at her Instagram, you’ll see a bevy of fitness-related posts, including her “#FitnessFriday” messages. In these posts, she and her trainer give a bit of fitness advice, whether it be training tips, diet tips, injury prevention advice, or any number of fitness-related topics.

The Cleveland native will be on the screen this spring in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, in which she plays a fellow assassin and former associate. According to the film’s director, Berry powered her way into the movie before a script was even written and demanded to have a part because she was such a fan of the franchise. To prepare for her role, she tapped UFC’s Cris Cyborg to teach her some MMA basics.

Following John Wick, Berry is making her directorial debut and is set to star in the upcoming Bruised, which follows a disgraced MMA fighter looking to overcome an adversary and fight her way to the top. To prep for this one, she trained with UFC fighter Brian Ortega.

Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot

Instagram: @Gal_Gadot 

Wonder Woman has nothing on Gal Gadot. Before Gadot took on the role of DC's most famous female superhero, the former Miss Israel 2004, served as a soldier for two years under the Israeli Defense Forces, where she saw real-life combat during the 2006 Israeli-Hezbollah War.

The slender beauty is a real-life warrior, so when Wonder Woman came around, Gadot went all in, training with a mix of martial arts, TRX, weight training, cardio, and more to gain the 17 pounds necessary to play the warrior. Even with her military background, getting pumped to play Wonder Woman required a different set of skills. When she first started training for the role, she couldn’t execute a pullup, but she eventually conquered that and more with her full-body workout sessions designed by Mark Twight.

Gadot hasn’t slowed down in the gym—mixing it up with boxing, rope workouts, cardio, and more—and documents it all on Instagram as she preps for her Wonder Woman return in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone

Instagram: @officialslystallone 

Sly is 72 and still pumping iron, particularly within the past two years, when he hit the gym hard to bulk up for his next, and possibly final, appearance as John Rambo in Rambo V: Last Blood. This time around, Rambo is a big deal, so Sly has made sure to document the journey on Instagram. 

The first film in the franchise since 2008, Last Blood follows an older John Rambo living a quieter life on his Arizona ranch before he goes on a mission to Mexico to rescue a group of girls kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring. 

Stallone has been hitting the weights hard, and even admitted to messing up his body a bit from all the training, but he went right back to what he knows best. “Coming back here, let’s face it, it’s not easy,” Stallone said in an Instagram video. “Who wouldn’t rather be in bed just relaxing a little bit? But listen. Life is like a movie. You got to star in your own feature. And if you want to play the lead, you got to get out there and go after it. See you soon, and keep pumping.”

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

Instagram: @hillaryduff 

It’s been a long time since Lizzie McGuire. The Hilary Duff of today is far from her Disney teen past, and after giving birth to her son Luca in 2012, she’s took her health and nutrition to another level. The 31-year-old hits the gym four to five times a week—and doesn’t let anything get in her way. 

She’s so dedicated to working out that she even kept up with her boxing while pregnant with her second child, daughter Banks, in 2018. At the gym, she mixes things up with strength training, doing everything from squats, kettlebell movements, deadlifts, and medicine ball slams—and she bookends it all with cardio. She also tosses in pilates and experiments with new fitness classes.

If she’s not doing something for cardio at the gym, she’ll go for a run outside. If she has a late-night shoot and her schedule keeps her away from the gym, she’ll work out in her apartment.

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding

Instagram: @elliegoulding 

Singer Ellie Goulding knows how to throw a punch. Aside from singing, it’s safe to say Goulding’s life revolves around boxing, the 32-year-old’s workout of choice. Goulding has been pounding the gym hard for years, but she also keeps it real. She recently opened up about her struggle with exercise addiction. Today, she has found a healthy balance, working in yoga, running, and even jumping on the treadmill into her routine. Of course, she’s still perfecting her boxing skills. 

Goulding’s diet is the other ingredient to staying lean and shredded. A vegetarian for years—after she realized that she could be an athlete and not eat meat for protein—she recently switched over to veganism. For breakfast, she’ll blend up a smoothie using maca powder or a blend of kale, cucumber and water. She also finds ways to mask the sour taste of spirulina with a banana or some almond butter.

Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel

Instagram: @vindiesel

Vin Diesel has always been a badass. Most notable as Dom Toretto in the Fast & Furious films, he’s graduated from full-throttle car chases and explosions to even more death-defying action—including escaping an enemy helicopter by motorbike and riding out an avalanche as Xander Cage in the xXx series. Hell, he’s even man enough to take on more dramatic roles, like the voice of the monstrous robot in The Iron Giant and the lovable Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy.

He enjoys acting, but what about the man's arms? The 51-year-old still shows them off on Instagram these days and keeps them bulked with a strict routine. Aside from doing full-body workouts, the actor keeps his biceps and triceps jacked by working them from all angles and holding moves for extended periods of time to really tease out the size and feel the burn.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Instagram: @jlo 

Father Time? Jennifer Lopez doesn’t know him. The 49-year-old singer, dancer, actress, and mom of twins makes the most of her time in the gym, and it shows in her physique. Even while she was in the middle of her Planet Hollywood residency in Las Vegas, Lopez didn’t slow down in the gym.  

These days, she’s still starring in movies and releasing new music. The video for her new single, “Medicine,” featuring French Montana, racked up more than 13 million views in just over 10 days. Her latest film, Hustlers, is inspired by the true story of “a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients,” according to IMDB.  

And if that’s not enough to have on her plate, Lopez recently got engaged to former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez. Talk about a power couple.

Lou Ferrigno
Lou Ferrigno

Instagram: @theofficiallouferrigno 

Lou Ferrigno has been in the fitness game for decades, and he’s still an inspiration. His competitive bodybuilding days may be behind him, but his Instagram account is proof that he’s in better shape at 67 than some men half his age.

Before he was donning green makeup as The Incredible Hulk in the late '70s and early '80s, Ferrigno had a successful bodybuilding career. He may not have topped Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Mr. Olympia competition, but he won the title of Mr. Universe in 1973 and defended it in 1974. 

Aside from his bodybuilding achievements, Ferrigno also has a World’s Strongest Man competition and a (very) brief stint as a football player under his belt. He made a return to bodybuilding in his early 40s to compete in the 1992 and 1993 Olympias, then retired after competing in the Masters Olympia in 1994. 

Over the course of his bodybuilding career, Ferrigno was the focus of the documentaries Pumping Iron (as he attempted to beat Schwarzenegger) and Stand Tall (as he competed in the Masters Olympia). 

Britney Spears
Britney Spears

Instagram: @britneyspears 

Pop music icon Britney Spears may be known for her vocals, dance moves, and high-energy live shows, but one look at her Instagram feed shows that music isn’t the only thing she takes seriously. Over the past few years, Spears has taken to sharing her workouts on social media, and they prove that time is no excuse when it comes to getting a sweat session in. She looks incredible in every video she shares, and she pulls off some seriously impressive gymnastics stunts in many of them.

Spears is currently on a hiatus from touring, but even throughout her “Britney: Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency, she consistently stayed on track with her workouts and shared plenty on Instagram. On top of that, she’s a mom to two sons. If she can find the time to work out, so can we. 

Brie Larson
Brie Larson

Instagram: @brielarson 

Captain Marvel’s got some muscles, and she’s not afraid to flex them. Brie Larson is a total badass on the big screen, and she’s just as cool in real life. Fellow Marvel badass Tessa Thompson said that Larson “is primed to be one of Marvel’s next big leaders at a time when women are breaking ceilings in all spaces. She is in a position to make real systemic change in Hollywood. I’m elated to see someone so pure of intention wield that power.”

In preparation for her role as Captain Marvel, Larson took to the gym and got fitter than ever. She shared plenty of videos and photos on Instagram, making at least some of her routine accessible to anyone who follows her on the social media platform.

Elsa Pataky
Elsa Pataky

Instagram: @elsapatakyconfidential

You may be used to seeing Chris Hemsworth’s downright mesmerizing shoulders in the many Marvel Studios movies that involve Thor, but the Australian actor’s wife, Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, may just be fitter than he is (and he knows it).

Pataky has some big films to her name, including a number of installations in the Fast & Furious franchise. She also held a role in 12 Strong, one of Hemsworth’s latest films, as his on-screen wife. In real life, she’s a mom of three—although you’d never guess from her chiseled physique.

Like Hemsworth, Pataky trains with Luke Zocchi, a longtime friend of the Thor actor. She’s also involved in the fitness app, Centr, that Hemsworth launched a few months back.  

