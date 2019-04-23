25 Fit Celebrities You Need to Follow on Instagram

Sylvester Stallone

Instagram: @officialslystallone

Sly is 72 and still pumping iron, particularly within the past two years, when he hit the gym hard to bulk up for his next, and possibly final, appearance as John Rambo in Rambo V: Last Blood. This time around, Rambo is a big deal, so Sly has made sure to document the journey on Instagram.

The first film in the franchise since 2008, Last Blood follows an older John Rambo living a quieter life on his Arizona ranch before he goes on a mission to Mexico to rescue a group of girls kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring.

Stallone has been hitting the weights hard, and even admitted to messing up his body a bit from all the training, but he went right back to what he knows best. “Coming back here, let’s face it, it’s not easy,” Stallone said in an Instagram video. “Who wouldn’t rather be in bed just relaxing a little bit? But listen. Life is like a movie. You got to star in your own feature. And if you want to play the lead, you got to get out there and go after it. See you soon, and keep pumping.”