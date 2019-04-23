@henrycavill / @jlo / @gal_gadot / Instagram
News
25 Fit Celebrities You Need to Follow on Instagram
Leave it to these famous folks to have some of the most perfectly shredded bodies.
Sure, it doesn’t hurt to have an entourage of trainers, cooks, and the works keeping you on track and in fine-tuned shape. But whether they're on the big screen or off, these stars keep it real by working their asses off in the gym—and sometimes wherever they can—to stay jacked or shredded to perfection.
These 25 show that the proof is in the Instagram posts.
1 of 25
2 of 25
3 of 25
4 of 25
5 of 25
6 of 25
7 of 25
8 of 25
9 of 25
10 of 25
11 of 25
12 of 25
13 of 25
14 of 25
15 of 25
16 of 25
17 of 25
18 of 25
19 of 25
20 of 25
21 of 25
22 of 25
23 of 25
24 of 25
25 of 25