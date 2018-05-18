Josh Brolin's 'Deadpool 2' Transformation Plan Is Becoming a Comic Book

Josh Brolin transformed his body to take on the role of Cable in Deadpool 2 , and he has Justin Lovato to thank for it.
Lovato is the mastermind behind Brolin's Cable workout plan. And judging by everything we've seen from Brolin's work in the gym, Lovato knows what he's doing. So if you find yourself feeling inspired after you see Brolin's biceps Deadpool 2 (in theaters now), we've got good news for you.
Lovato took to Instagram on Friday to share a sneak peek of a 12-week training and nutrition plan that he and the team at his site, iambuilt.com, are launching in June. The transformation program, Cable Built, features the actual training and nutrition plan that Brolin followed to build his Marvel villain-worthy physique, but there's a twist: It's presented in comic-book form.
Sneak peak!!! The complete ACTUAL training and nutrition program of @joshbrolin (DONE AS A COMIC BOOK) as he transformed and got jacked and shredded for #CABLE in DeadPool Drops in just a couple weeks. We are so excited!! Also huge shoutout to @joshbrolin @vancityreynolds @robliefeld @noonecomics and many more for making this happen and so much fun Can't wait to see the movie tonight
The comic book to encompass the program was illustrated by No One Comics, which released a preview sketch of Brolin's Cable via Instagram on Wednesday.
Today is a good day to announce a new project that mixes comic books with proper nutrition and hitting the gym ;-) working with @justindlovato and @stephlovato the team behind @joshbrolin Cable transformation.
Some people might assume that 12 weeks is an unrealistic timeline to build a physique to rival Cable's. But when Brolin enlisted Lovato to get him super-jacked ahead of Deadpool 2, he only had 11 weeks to build an upper body to match that of the 6'8", 350-pound Marvel antagonist. Brolin started out at 210 pounds. By the end of the program, he stood at a shredded 181, complete with appropriately intimidating shoulders.
That said, Brolin's transformation was no easy feat—he trained for about three hours each day, hitting cardio in the morning and training like a bodybuilder in the evenings, Lovato told Muscle & Fitness. Clearly, his hard work paid off.
#Repost @robliefeld ・・・ True Story - Josh Brolin - " Work out with me, I'm heading to the gym" Me - "No. That looks like it hurts" The mighty Brolin AKA The Chisel, went all in on practical FX for Deadpool 2 and endured all that pain for gains. Kudos to both him and his mighty trainer @justindlovato for the amazing work and effort in completing this amazeballs transformation.
The program is slated for release in June. Until then, catch Brolin's delts in Deadpool 2 alongside Ryan Reynolds' shredded abs.