The Strongest Woman in the World 2019 Highlights

Fourteen women battled it out at the Strongest Woman in the World competition this weekend in hopes of qualifying for the prestigious Arnold Pro Strongwoman show in 2020. Competitors from Canada and all over the U.S. competed in five grueling feats of strength over the course of the competition, which took place on Aug. 25 at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, AL.

In the end, only six competitors—the top two in the lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight classes—made the final cut at the contest and earned their spots to the women’s pro show at the Arnold Strongman Classic. There were also cash prizes on the line. First place earned $2,000, second got $1,000, and third earned $500.

Below, we give you an event-by-event breakdown of the day.