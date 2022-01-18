The 20 Hottest Female Celebrities
Imagine you had a magic wand, and you had the power to make one thing disappear from the face of the earth. What would it be? Your in-laws or your small calves? You better choose wisely on that one.
In workout speak, there are some fitness fads that never go out of style — like barbells and biceps curls. But there are other trends some coaches wish would — boof! — like magic, disappear for good.
Here, nine well-known and experienced coaches got the chance to pick up their strength-training scepter and wave it at the one trend they hope they could make go magically away.
