NUTRITION EXTREMES

Andrew Coates, personal trainer, fitness writer, mentor, and host of the “Lift Free Diet Hard” podcast: @andrewcoatesfitness

I would banish one of the most insidious trends: nutritional extremism and tribalism, now both prevalent in influencer media and rampant in the general population.

We all know born-again keto evangelists. People so insecure in their belief in the superiority of keto they aggressively seek to convert friends, family, and co-workers to their tribe. All so they can all eat keto for five days until binging carbs on the weekend. Only to restart keto on Monday because it worked the last time.

We have entire tribes built around dietary ideology. People have their #diet in their social media bio, or worse, Keto Kevin or Carnivore Christine have their diet so forefront in their sense of identity, they introduce themselves to the world this way.

Devolving into battling tribes does nothing to help the person struggling to be healthier and lose fat. They’re confused by conflicting and often false claims and intimidated by seemingly intense and restrictive approaches to nutrition.

In the hands of most people struggling to lose weight, these diets function as little more than fads to jump between, continuing life of yo-yo dieting, the gradual decline of muscle mass and metabolic rate, and inevitable regain of fat beyond the last starting point. If someone asks you, “Are these cookies Paleo?” turn and run.