Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 7 Life Lessons

Persistence Pays

When he was 8 years old, Dwayne’s parents allowed him to participate in sports—baseball, soccer, martial arts, and gymnastics. Sometimes his dad would wrestle with him, bending his wiry frame into knots, toughening him up for the hard knocks to come. Dwayne was dying to lift weights like his dad, but he’d have to give it a few more years. “They used to say that if you started lifting too young you’d stunt your growth, so my dad made me wait till I was a teenager,” said Johnson.

Then, at long last, the day came when Dwayne could finally step into a gym and do something other than sit around and watch the adults have all the fun. He was 13, and it was a Saturday, and he was ready to put all his years of fascinated observation to use. The bench press was an obvious first choice. Rocky started his son out with an empty bar. The kid handled it easily—none of the shaking you’d expect from a newbie—so they load a pair of 25s onto it. No problem. The kid makes his old man, and himself, proud.

“So my dad says, ‘All right! Are you ready to go for the 45s?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’" said Johnson. “So we put a 45 on each side, and I get down on the bench with him spotting me. He counts off, ‘One, two, three!’ and he lifts the bar off the supports…and I get buried. I was completely embarrassed. I’ll never forget that feeling. Buried with 135 pounds!”

Dwayne became obsessed with the idea of moving that weight, and soon. The quicker he could exercise the demon of failure, the better. So every day that week he could be found either in the gym training or on the floor of his apartment doing pushups. He would apply the same work ethic he watched his dad and so many other wrestlers and bodybuilders exhibit for the past seven or eight years, and be damned if he didn’t lift that weight!

The following Saturday he joined his dad at the gym, determined to push that bar off his chest. They went through typical warmup sets, and then loaded a pair of 45s onto that same bar that had crushed Dwayne seven days earlier. He got back on the bench as Rocky positioned himself to spot, and on the count of three, Dwayne unracked the weight, lowered it to his chest, and forcefully pushed it back up to arm’s length.

“And that’s why I don’t need therapy today,” he said.