Floyd Mayweather's 30-Minute Workout

Round One

One-Minute Jump Rope: "The jump rope is one of the most important pieces of equipment for me. It is a great warmup and cardio tool and demands good hand-eye coordination. Being proficient at the jump rope requires you to stay light on your feet, enabling you to become more elusive against your opponent in the ring."

10 Pushups / 20 Second Plank Super Set: "Sometimes the simplest workouts are the most effective. I superset two of the most basic yet effective core exercises together, push-ups and planks. Both pushups and planks engage your shoulders, back, and core muscles and help build a powerful upper body. The plank is an effective exercise to maintain good posture which is critical for a boxer, as well."

10 Ab Rollouts / 10 Crunches Super Set: "A boxer’s core strength is one of the most important aspects for overall conditioning. A strong core builds power and strength with each offensive and defensive movement and provides a protective layer for potential punches that land. I superset ab rollouts with traditional crunches to engage my core and build strength quickly and effectively."

10 Jumping Squats / 10 Reverse Lunges with a Twist Super Set: "Plyometrics are always a part of my training regimen because my explosiveness is one of my biggest weapons in the ring. Jumping squats are a great exercise because they build my lower body’s explosiveness which I use in my offensive punches, especially my uppercut. I like to superset jumping squats with reverse lunges in order to work on my footwork, balance, and engagement of my core."

One-Minute Shadow Boxing with Weights – Jab, Cross: "Shadow boxing is an incredibly effective workout and helps instill muscle memory for boxing combinations and footwork. Light dumbbells added to a shadow boxing session increase the intensity and build upper-body strength and tone. To begin, work on your jab to feel out your reach and follow up with a straight right hand cross. These are the two most fundamental punches and are critical to any boxer’s success."