Kevin Hart’s Serious Workout Routine

No Funny Business

It’s refreshing to see a simple workout. These days most trainers go the trendy route, with routines that are more “YouTube blooper reel” than “proven muscle builder.” Kevin Hart’s trainer, Ron “Boss” Everline (just-train.com), on the other hand, is defiantly old-school. His routine has no Bosu ball squats, no Olympic lifts, no fancy machines—it’s nothing dangerous and nothing you can’t do at home. But it’ll build you an incredible upper body, as Hart’s physique in Central Intelligence proves. And it takes just 30 minutes per workout.

How It Works 

Hart’s routine focuses on the most basic upper-body builders known to man: the bench press, pushup, row, curl, and dip. Group them and perform them as circuits, and you’ll work the muscles as well as the heart, promoting both size gains and fat loss in a short workout.

Directions

Perform the exercises marked with a letter (“A,” “B,” and “C”) as a circuit. So you’ll do one set of each in sequence before resting as prescribed. Repeat for three circuits each (three sets of each move). Complete all the circuits for the first group of exercises before going on to the next one.

Bench Press

1A: BENCH PRESS

Sets: 3 – Reps: 10, 8, 6  – Rest: 0 sec 

Lie back on a bench and grasp the bar with hands just outside shoulder width. Arch your back and tighten your glutes and abs. Plant your feet firmly. Pull the bar out of the rack and lower it to your sternum. Push your feet into the floor as you press the bar back up.

Pushup

1B: PUSHUP

Sets: 3 – Reps: As many as possible – Rest: 0 sec 

Place your hands on the floor at shoulder width and extend your legs behind you. Brace your abs. Lower your body until your chest is about an inch above the floor. Press back up. Do as many reps as you can with perfect form, but stop two reps shy of failure.

Sled Row/Dumbbell Row

1C: SLED ROW/DUMBBELL ROW

Sets: 3 – Reps: Pull the sled 20 yards, or perform 10-12 dumbbell rows – Rest: 90 sec 

Attach a suspension trainer or other straps with handles to a sled loaded with moderate weight. Grasp the straps with palms facing each other; step back so the straps are fully extended. Explosively row the handles to your sternum, pulling the sled. That’s one rep. Back up and repeat for 20 yards. 

If you don’t have a sled and straps, do one-arm dumbbell rows: Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell in one hand and stand with feet staggered. Bend your hips back to lower your torso until it’s parallel to the floor. Keeping your shoulders level to the floor, row the weight to your hip, squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top. 

Complete your reps and repeat on the other side immediately.

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press

2A: INCLINE DUMBBELL BENCH PRESS

Sets: 3 – Reps: 10 – Rest: 0 sec 

Set an adjustable bench to a 30- to 45-degree angle and lie back against it with a dumbbell in each hand. Press the dumbbells from chest level to straight overhead.

Dumbbell Curl

2B: DUMBBELL CURL

Sets: 3 – Reps: 10 – Rest: 0 sec

Stand holding a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing your sides. Without letting your upper arms drift forward, curl the weights, rotating your wrists outward so that your palms face you in the top position. Hold for a moment and squeeze your biceps.

Bench Dip

2C: BENCH DIP

Sets: 3 – Reps: As many as possible – Rest: 90 sec

Place your hands on a bench behind you at shoulder width. Rest your feet on another bench or box in front of you. Slowly lower your body until your upper arms are parallel to the floor, and then extend your elbows.

