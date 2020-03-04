3 Effective Ways To Lose Belly Fat Fast

Increase Your Hormones

There is very little you can do about your genes, but you can do something about your hormones and diet.

When it comes to hormones, the most important one for all bodybuilders is obviously testosterone, which not only makes the body more capable to build muscle mass but it also lowers body fat. In addition, the more muscle and testosterone in the body, the lower the amount of estrogen, and as this also contributes to the distribution of fat around the belly (which is why women are more susceptible to it), the lower the level the better.

Before you go and grab some testosterone supplements or worse, put something into your body you are not meant to, it is worth noting that increasing testosterone naturally is by far the best solution. Not only are the effects of growth hormone quite nasty when taken unnaturally, including hair loss, gynaecomastia or even more serious conditions, but also, as testosterone is produced naturally in the body all it takes is the right exercise to boost its levels, which is not only easy to do, but won’t lead to nasty side effects.

In fact, all it takes is a few changes to your exercise regimen. Perhaps the easiest method to boost your levels is to do low repetitions of squats and powerlifts once or twice a week. This type of strenuous weight training is great at making your body produce more hormones, though you need to ensure you also get plenty of rest, as 70 percent of your testosterone is produced when you're asleep.