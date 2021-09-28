The athletes competing in the 2021 Olympia in Orlando, FL, are getting down to the final days of preparation. Whatever they have to give in the gym, they are giving it now. Their focus is locked in, and every report matters a lot at this point. Watch the 2021 Ms. Olympia competitors train and you will see what training intensity really is.

The Women’s Bodybuilding competitors are keeping their workouts to themselves, but competitors in the other five women’s divisions have been sharing workout clips that give an insight of what it takes to stand with the best in the world.