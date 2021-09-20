The first Mr. Olympia took place in 1965, and it only featured one competition. This year, athletes from 11 professional divisions will grace the stage in Orlando, Florida during the weekend of October 7th through 10th with hopes of being declared champion. With the 2021 Classic Physique Division being the most anticipated division of the event the competitors are amping up their training and taking it to social media. The 2021 Classic Physique Division Competitors that are brave enough to bare all on stage and face the judges have physiques that inspire old and young fans alike. They may not be as large as the Open competitors, but they have developed a following that is second to none.

The athletes bring it in the gym as well. They are strong and intense in the weight room, which is what it takes to compete at the highest level. These five men showcase why they will contend for the 2021 Classic Physique Olympia title on Instagram to inspire and motivate their fans to be at their best as well.