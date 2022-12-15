The 2022 Olympia Weekend is officially underway. The opening act of bodybuilding’s biggest event was the 2022 Olympia Press Conference. The big names weren’t just onstage, either. Olympia owner Jake Wood, Olympia President Dan Solomon, and IFBB Pro League President Jim Manion were among those sitting in the front row as Bob Cicherillo served as moderator for the festivities.

All IFBB Pro League divisions were represented throughout the conference, but the entertainment was provided by the competitors in the Men’s Open. Two-time defending Mr. Olympia Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay, 2019 Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry, and two-time People’s Choice winner Hadi Choopan maintained courtesy while expressing confidence in their abilities. Elssbiay, with sunglasses on, predicted that winter was coming yet again, while Curry expressed that this year will be different because of one factor – time.

“I was able to put more time in this year, and I think it’s going to pay off,” said Curry. Later in the event, a group of contenders got the crowd loud and on their feet. WIlliam Bonac, Andrew Jacked, Blessing Awodibu, Iain Valliere, Nick Walker, and Hunter Labrada all shared the stage with Cicherillo. Jacked didn’t mince words when it came to his chances this weekend.

“This weekend, the Mona Lisa will be on full display,” he said confidently. He then called Valliere out for criticisms and comments he made, which then prompted Valliere to call Jacked out to pose down. Jacked opted to wait until Friday night at the Zappos Theater.

Awodibu referred to Walker as “brick” and said they were going to finish what they started, regarding their rivalry. Walker retorted with a line that was met with approval from the crowd.

“I don’t talk to guys in the third callout.”

Cicherillo then called Rafael Brandao to the stage, who brought tissues for Walker and Labrada, insinuating they would be crying after Brandao took one of their top five finishes from a year ago. Finally, Michal “Krizo” Krizanek stormed the stage and hit a couple of poses for the fans.

Other highlights from the press conference included Solomon informing the fans that this weekend they would be a part of the “biggest bodybuilding and fitness event of all time,” and women’s bodybuilder competitor Margie “Marvelous” Martin announcing that the Ms. Olympia would be her final contest. She will retire to focus on other areas of her life.

If you’re not in Las Vegas to watch the Olympia in person, you can watch the 2022 Olympia to watch every pose, callout, and awards presentation live as it happens by order the pay-per-view stream at www.olympiaproductions.com.